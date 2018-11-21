Do viewers like Holly Willoughby on I'm a Celebrity? The poll results are in! Has Holly Willoughby won the public over on I'm a Celebrity?

After ITV shut down reports that Holly Willoughby would be replaced by a different presenter on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, calling the rumour "absolute rubbish", HELLO! held a poll to see what viewers really think about the This Morning presenter filling Anthony McPartlin's shoes on the show. After thousands of votes, we can reveal that the newest presenter in the jungle has gone down a treat with viewers, as 41.3 per cent of the votes revealed that they loved Holly on the show.

Most fans of the show like Holly presenting

Meanwhile, a further 37.2 per cent said that they were enjoying watching Holly present alongside Declan Donnelly, but were missing Ant, meaning that an impressive 78.5 per cent of voters have given the mum-of-three their stamp of approval, while the remaining 21.5 percent voted that she was "not their cup of tea". Speaking about Holly on the show, a spokesperson for ITV told HELLO!: "We are very happy with Holly presenting alongside Dec."

STORY: Ant McPartlin breaks silence on Holly Willoughby replacing him on I'm a Celebrity

Loading the player...

Speaking about her opening show of the popular reality series on I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp, Holly said that she was "relieved, like massively" to have done it, adding: "It's just so overwhelming this show, you walk in and you're here, like you've watched this on TV, it's been part of my life for years and now I'm here. It's surreal." Dec added: "It's really nice for me seeing it through someone else's eyes as well, going round everything like, 'Oh my God'. I've been here a long time now. The first day we went down and showed Holly the camp and I said, 'This is where we stand' and then I looked round and she wasn't there. She was at the entrance of the camp and just looking up and little tears in her eyes."

READ: Holly Willoughby's red hot outfit has everyone talking on I'm a Celeb