Who is Doctor Who star John Barrowman's husband? Meet architect Scott Gill

After nearly 15 years away, John Barrowman is back on our screens as Captain Jack Harkness! The Dancing on Ice judge makes his long-awaited return in the Doctor Who festive special Revolution of the Daleks, where he'll be no doubt flirting up a storm with everyone in sight.

Away from the screen, the TV star is in a loving relationship with his long-term partner, Scott Gill. Scott, who is a British architect, first met the beloved TV personality and Torchwood actor when he attended a play that John was performing in at Chichester Festival Theatre. They've been together ever since. Read on for everything you need to know about Scott Gill...

WATCH: Doctor Who's festive special sees the long-awaited return of Captain Jack Harkness

Scott was born in April 1963, making him four years older than John. The couple entered a civil partnership in the UK in December 2006, which was a small ceremony held in Cardiff attended by friends and family.

Seven years later, in 2013, John and Scott became one of the first same-sex couples to marry in California, just a day after the California Supreme Court overturned the ban on same-sex weddings.

John shared this photo on their 26th anniversary

Talking about the special occasion in an interview with The Mirror, John said at the time: "I started welling up when we said our vows. It was the same with our civil partnership. I think it was because I never thought we'd be able to do it. Scott and I felt completely different after our civil ceremony, like we'd made a big step. But after this I feel very proud, happy and chuffed. It feels right."

He added: "The couple who witnessed for us were an 82-year-old man and a 76-year-old man. They were crying during their ceremony and we were emotional with them."

John and Scott own houses in London, Cardiff and California, and architect Scott reportedly designed their six-bedroom Welsh home overlooking the sea. Although Scott generally likes to stay out of the limelight, he does make occasional public appearances with John and he is pretty active on social media (@scottmale, if you want to take a look).

John shared a selection of throwback snaps on Scott's birthday

Scott is proud to support his husband both online and off, posting behind the scenes pictures and videos of the couple during John's many tours and even manning the merch stand at his shows.

The married pair also have three adorable dogs. Although some fans think John has a daughter, after he posted a confusing caption with an Instagram photo, they don't currently have any children.

