The Greatest Showman fans can now see Hugh Jackman perform live songs - full details It's not to be missed

Fans of the The Greatest Showman are in for a huge treat next year, as star of the film Hugh Jackman has announced a tour that will involve him singing hits from the musical. The 50-year-old Hollywood and Broadway icon will tour across the UK with his show The Man. The Music. The Show. in May and June 2019, performing hits from The Greatest Showman,along with songs from his other major musical Les Miserables, and many more from Broadway and film, accompanied by a live orchestra. He'll be taking the tour to Manchester, Birmingham and London, and tickets will go on sale on 7 December at 9am.

READ: Kate Middleton gives insight into being a mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Hugh Jackman is going on tour

The Greatest Showman became a huge hit after its release in December 2017, and the soundtrack - which stayed at number one in the UK album charts for 11 weeks running - broke the record for being the longest-reigning number one soundtrack in 50 years! Favourites including This is Me, Rewrite the Stars, A Million Dreams and Never Enough, have even been reworked and covered by pop stars for the 'Reimagined' version of the soundtrack. Kelly Clarkson, James Arthur, Pink and Jess Glynne are just some of the stars to cover the hits for the special soundtrack.

WATCH: HELLO! Counts Down the Hottest Celeb Dads, Including Hugh Jackman

Loading the player...

READ: Karen Clifton admits to tough time after relaxing with her 'boos'

The exciting announcement comes after the worrying news earlier this year that the actor who played Charles Stratton, Sam Humphrey, was undergoing a high-risk surgery due to his struggle with Crohn's Disease. The condition was made worse by skeletal achondroplasia, more commonly known as dwarfism. However, the family have since issued a promising statement about the 24-year-old's condition following the surgery. The told E!: "Sam is an incredibly resilient and strong individual. His surgery went well and he is currently recovering and being monitored to make sure that there are no complications. He will require further treatment and rehabilitation over the coming weeks but he is under the care of some of the best physicians in the world at Cedars Sinai."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.