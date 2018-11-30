Karen Clifton admits to tough time after relaxing with her 'boos' She's shared photos of her friends over a tiring week

Karen Clifton has been spending a lot of time with her boos - as she affectionately calls her dogs - at home recently, during what she's called 'tough' times. The Strictly Come Dancing star has shared photos with her dogs Betty and Marley throughout the week, and most recently posted a picture of the two pooches along with the caption: "They make any tough day go away…" It came after she uploaded a picture last Sunday of herself wearing a dressing gown while laying on the sofa with her friends, and commented, "Mood," which suggested she was tired after the previous night's live performance. Karen is currently spending her downtime with the dogs in between rehearsing with Strictly dance partner Charles Venn. She shares ownership of Betty and Marley with husband Kevin Clifton, who she split from earlier in the year but still remains good friends with.

The 36-year-old has opened up about her close bond with her pooches and the role they've played in her life since splitting from Kevin, before, telling Dog's Today magazine in September: "Betty has been the glue that has helped us get through this as friends. She is my baby, the apple of my eye." Karen also recently shared some exciting news with her dog Betty, when she uploaded a photo of the two of them standing outside her house, captioning it: "Sneak peek at special project." Dressed in a Christmas jumper, it is assumed that this new job will be revealed shortly in time for the festive season. Karen revealed that the job was a collaboration with cosmetic brand Kiehl's and Wild at Heart Foundation, who fund and support animal welfare projects.

Karen and Charles have made it through to the week 11 quarter finals of Strictly, and will be performing a Rumba to Maria from West Side Story.

