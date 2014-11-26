First trailer for Pan features an unrecognisable Hugh Jackman

The first trailer for the live-action adventure Pan is here - and Hugh Jackman is nearly unrecognisable as the pirate Blackbeard. Directed by Pride and Prejudice helmer Joe Wright, Pan tells the origins tale of J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan, the young boy who never grows up.



In this first look, we see Peter taken away from the orphanage by flying ship to Neverland, a world of pirates, lost boys who work in the mines, and tribal princesses.







Hugh Jackman as the pirate Blackbeard in Pan





It's a departure from Joe's usual period dramas, and joining Hugh is Oscar nominee Rooney Mara as Tiger Lily, Garrett Hedlund as a young Hook, and newcomer Levi Miller as Peter.



The world of Neverland is bright and bold, but the classic rivalries still exist - although the young Hook, a miner with a comedic streak, becomes one of Peter's biggest allies in this early tale.

Two of the newly-released posters for Pan





The first trailer also gives us a brief glimpse at Cara Delevingne who has a small role in this Hollywood film as a mermaid. She has previously worked with Joe on 2012's period drama Anna Karenina.



The 21-year-old supermodel has been steadily adding more big screen work to her busy schedule, with London Fields with she is currently filming the hugely anticipated adaptation of Paper Towns.



