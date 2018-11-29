Kate Middleton gives insight into being a mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis The Duchess is a natural with children!

The Duchess of Cambridge is a doting mum-of-three, and has vowed to give her three children as normal a childhood as possible. And on Wednesday, the royal gave an insight into life with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, when she met with two lively twins at Leicester University. Sai and Taran Gotani were among the lucky guests who had the chance to meet Prince William and Kate, who enthusiastically quizzed the Duchess on everything from Charlotte to her age. Caring Kate reassured the twins' mum Kal that she was used to lively children. Kal said: "They are shouting 'Kate! Kate!' But she [the Duchess] said: 'It's absolutely fine. Don't do anything. Let them be. I'm used to it. 'Oh my God! She is amazing with them."

Kal reflected on her children's interaction with Kate. "Sai was shouting, 'Kate, how is Charlotte?' And Taran has got a thing with numbers. He was saying, 'How old are you, Kate? When is your birthday?' I'm sweating, literally!" The twins also hit it off with William, who told them: "You are very active. How many marshmallows have you eaten? You two have so much energy." Both Kate and William are doting parents, and although protective of their children's privacy, they often speak about them during their engagements.

Kate has opened up about being a mum-of-three

Kate has said that her favourite things to do with George and Charlotte – and no doubt Louis when he gets older – include running around outside in the garden, baking and hunting for spiders. She was pictured during the summer running around chasing after George and Charlotte at a charity polo match, and impressed by doing it in wedges.

Kate and William had spent the day in Leicester, where they started the day making a poignant visit to the home of Leicester City, to pay their respects to the five people who died in a helicopter crash in October. The royal couple knew the club's chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabh, who was among the victims, and wanted to visit the city to recognise the compassion shown by the people of Leicester following the tragic accident. The royal couple walked around the tribute site near the stadium, before meeting players and members of the club's management team.

