New movies to see in December: The best films out this month Settle down in front of one of these gems this December

If you need a break from Christmas films this December, you're in luck because there's a host of new movies coming to your local cinema – and there's not a festive one in sight. From true-live stories to the return of a children's favourite, here are all the latest films coming to a cinema near you this December.

Sorry To Bother You – out 7 December

Boots Riley's latest movie is set in an alternate reality and follows Cassius Green, who finds himself swept up in a conspiracy. This dark comedy stars Tessa Thompson, Lakeith Stanfield and Terry Crews.

The Old Man & The Gun – out 7 December

Based on the true story of Forrest Tucker, a career criminal who makes an audacious escape from San Quentin. The film follows Forrest, played by Robert Redford, along with the detective who becomes obsessed with Forrest's life and tries to track him down.

Tulip Fever – out 7 December

A 17th century artist falls for a young, married woman while he's commissioned to paint her portrait during the tulip mania of Amsterdam. Alicia Vikander and Dame Judi Dench star.

White Boy Rick – out 7 December

Matthew McConaughey takes the lead in White Boy Rick, a movie based on this moving true story of a father and his teenage son who was recruited as an undercover police informer at the age of 14, only to later become a drug dealer and abandoned by those he'd helped.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - out 12 December

The latest in the Marvel comic dynasty, this animated version sees Spider-Man cross parallel dimensions to team up with Spider-Men from different realms to stop a threat to all reality.

Aquaman – out 12 December

Game of Thrones' Jason Momoa is Aquaman, the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis who is forced to step up and lead his people against his half-brother Orm. It's an all-star cast, including Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Nicola Kidman.

Lizzie – out 14 December

Lizzie is based on the true story of Lizzie Borden, who was accused and acquitted of killing her father and step-mother in America in 1892. Having been controlled by her father her whole life, Lizzie finds solace in a young maid who comes to live and work with the family – and ends up in tragedy.

Mortal Engines – out 14 December

Hundreds of years after civilization was destroyed, a mysterious woman emerges as the only one can stop London, now a predator city on wheels, from devouring everything in its path.

The House That Jack Built – out 14 December

Lars von Trier's daring, psychological thriller stars Matt Dillon in the role of Jack, a serial killer who, over the course of 12 years, kills and mutilates women and children.

Mary Poppins Returns – out 21 December

Everyone's favourite nanny returns to Depression-era London to visit her old charges Jane and Michael, now a father of three, to help them rediscover the joy of being a child. Emily Blunt takes on the practically perfect role of Mary Poppins.

Bumblebee – out 26 December

Transformers fans will love this sci-fi action film, centered around the Transformers character Bumblebee.

Holmes & Watson – out 26 December

A comedic version of the much-loved characters Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson starring hilarious duo Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.