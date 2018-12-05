The real reason why the Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor visited Strictly Come Dancing It sounds like the royal pair had an amazing time!

Many royal fans were surprised too see two British royals attend Strictly Come Dancing a few weeks ago, but it turns out there is a very good reason as to why the Countess of Wessex and her daughter Lady Louise were spotted in the show's front row. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the show's presenter, Tess Daly, has revealed the special meaning behind the duo's surprise visit - to celebrate Lady Louise's 15th birthday, which was on 8 November. Tess explained: "It was lovely to have them there, we are very fortunate we have a few fans in the royal household… They did absolutely [get a backstage tour]. Lady Louise was celebrating turning 15 and she said it was a treat to come and visit the show. She's a big fan, herself and her mother. They enjoyed all the action from the front row and they had a great night. It was great to welcome them."

Sophie and Lady Louise attended the show in late November, and cheered on contestants as they clapped along with huge smiles across their faces after Greame Swann and Oti Mabuse opened the night with their Quickstep. Sophie looked beautiful for the special occasion in a simple black dress, while Louise looked pretty in a purple lace dress.

Tess also revealed that Prince Charles and Camilla were also big fans of the show, explaining: "Camilla told me that herself and Charles enjoy watching the show on more than one occasion. She's been down to visit the set… she loves the show! It was wonderful, she sat on the judging panel, held a pen and a paddle and got involved. She met all the crew. It's an honour having royal fans amongst our viewers."

As well as presenting the hugely popular show, Tess is also currently encouraging people to join in on TK Maxx's Christmas Sock day on December 6 in aid of Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens. Speaking about the worthy cause, she explained: "It's a… fantastic charity, and TX Maxx has raised 30 odd million pounds since 2004 for Cancer Research UK and it's lovely. It's a traditional idea at Christmas – we all wear Christmas socks, Christmas jumpers, it's part of the tradition at Christmas – well it is at my house anyway!"

