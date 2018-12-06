Is it Kevin Clifton's year to win Strictly Come Dancing? See what Tess Daly has to say Is it finally Kevin's turn to lift the Glitterball trophy?

Kevin Clifton has been the runner-up on Strictly Come Dancing four times now, but could the professional dancer finally be in with a shot of winning with his celebrity dance partner, Stacey Dooley? Strictly presenter Tess Daly has opened up about his chances, and hinted at the unpredictability of the winner in every series. Chatting to HELLO!, the mum-of-two said: "Kevin has been in the final four times and he's never raised the trophy, that's true. Who knows? This could be his year but who can predict it? I don't think any of us can predict it because if you look at the regular scores from the judges, most of them top the leader board at some point, who are left in the competition, and it changes."

Will Kevin lift the Glitterball trophy this year?

Tess also opened up about a theory she has on the show – that the Show Dance in the finale is the most important dance to impress audiences at home. She said: "In my mind, I have a theory when it comes to past winners that when it comes to clinching the title. You've got to have an all-out, no holding back Show Dance. It's the people at home who vote and it's decided by them. If you do well on your Show Dance you have a good chance at taking home the trophy."

Tess is currently encouraging people to don festive socks on Thursday 6 December to help raise funds for Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens. To raise money, the charity is encouraging people to snap and share a '#socksie' on Christmas Sock Day to raise funds, with £1 going to charity per post. Speaking about her involvement, she said: "I don't know anybody whose life hasn't been touched by cancer. It's a terrible disease. It's a brilliant cause, a fantastic charity, and TX Maxx has raised 30 odd million pounds since 2004 for Cancer Research UK and it's lovely. It's a traditional idea at Christmas – we all wear Christmas jumpers, Christmas socks, its part of the tradition at Christmas – well it is at my house anyway!"