Janette Manrara shares adorable baby video during Strictly rehearsals

Janette Manrara recently opened up about how busy she is rehearsing for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special with celebrity partner Aston Merrygold, but she took some time out to say hello to Aston's adorable baby son. In the video of little Grayson Jax, which she shared on Instagram on Sunday afternoon, Janette says: "Oh, hello, are you coming to rehearsals with dad, yeah? Are you going to teach him your flicks and kicks?" Grayson Jax then starts clapping (so sweet!) while Janette coos: "Look at that, what a cheerleader."

How cute is Aston's baby son Grayson Jax?

The 35-year-old dancer's Strictly husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, recently opened up about feeling broody with Janette. After the welcoming his niece into the world October, he told HELLO! about how delighted his family are following baby Zala's arrival. "Little Zala is my biggest fan," he gushed. When asked if being an uncle makes him want kids of his own, the pro dancer replied: "Yes it does [make me feel broody]. I've always been broody but I can't wait to meet her [Zala] actually, more than anything." He added: "I can't think of myself if I'm broody or not broody, I just can't wait to meet her… I love kids.

Janette has also spoken about how excited she is about her baby niece. She shared a photo of Zala after meeting her, along with the caption: "Today we meet Little Zala.... [love heart emoji] #MyFirstNiece #Family." The pair dated for seven year before they became engaged in 2015 after he popped the question with a gorgeous ring. They then tied the knot two years later. Either of them have made it through to next week's Strictly quarter finals, but we can catch Janette dance with Aston on Christmas Day for the special episode.

