Strictly Come Dancing star Faye Tozer has been hard at training ahead of Saturday night's semi-final, so much so that it's taken a toll on her feet! The former Steps star took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday night to share photos of herself relaxing after a long day with her feet which were "on fire" in the sink full of ice. Faye then took to thanking fellow pro dancer Luba Mushtuk for "being there" for her. The Strictly class of 2018 are extremely close, and are often seen hanging out together after training. Luba joined the show this year as one of the new pros, along with Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe.

Faye and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice have been impressing the judges throughout the competition, and scored full marks from the judges on Saturday after they danced the Charleston to The Lonely Goatherd from The Sound of Music during the show's Musical Week. The singer has even been branded a favourite by HELLO!'s Strictly columnist Brendan Cole. During her time in the show, she has been supported by her husband Mick Smith and son Benjamin, who have travelled up to Elstree each weekend to watch her perform.

Earlier in the week, Faye paid tribute to her husband of nine years in a heartfelt Instagram post, where she thanked him for his continual support. She shared a picture of the pair at the Strictly studios, and wrote: "Thank you @mick_smith_ for being there to support us every weekend without fail! And thank you for bringing our B down to see me this weekend!! You are the VIP tent legend!"

And while Faye is one of the dancer's tipped to win this year's competition, she has admitted that the long hours have been difficult as it has meant that she hasn’t been at home as much. The singer told The Sun: "It's always tricky being away from home. You just have to keep your head above water." She added: "We've just got to keep really tight as a family unit and make sure we communicate – I think that's the only way. But it is tough being away from home because we miss each other."

