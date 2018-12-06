Strictly Come Dancing's Karen Clifton moves on with new partner – details What do you think of the new coupling?

The official Strictly Come Dancing tour line-up has been announced – and another favourite couple have been changed up for the production. Series favourite Graeme Swann will no longer dance with Oti Mabuse – he's been partnered with Karen Clifton! Karen, of course, danced with Charles Venn during the show's 2018 run, and was recently eliminated in the quarter-final – and no doubt she and Graeme will wow audiences with their new partnership.

Karen will partner Graeme Swann during the tour

Graeme says in a statement on the tour website: "Quick stepping on the cricket pitch is nothing like on a dance floor that’s for sure! I’m thrilled to be joined by the incredible Karen Clifton on the Strictly tour and can’t wait to get on the road and make Oti proud." It's thought that Oti couldn't take part in the nationwide tour since she will be appearing in new show The Greatest Dancer, alongside Cheryl, in the new year.

Other stars announced to the line-up on Thursday were Faye Tozer and her partner Giovanni Pernice and Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard. Both couples will remain as they are in the show, joining Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, and Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev as the four original couples from 2018's run. Stacey Dooley will dance with Aljaz Skorjanec instead of current partner Kevin Clifton, as was previously revealed.

Stacey said of the change: "I will miss Kev, but I am looking forward to putting Aljaz through his paces." Kevin, 36, won't be taking part in the tour this year due to other work commitments - he is set to take on the role of Stacee Jaxx in the Rock of Ages tour from January until April. He recently spoke to about his replacement, saying: "I think Aljaz is probably quite similar to me in terms of what I’m like to work with, neither of us are strict, we both prefer to have fun and encourage as opposed to being disciplinarian."

