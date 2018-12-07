What's on TV this weekend: Our top picks from Friday 7 to Sunday 9 December This is a HUGE weekend for TV finales!

What's on TV this weekend: Our top picks from Friday 7 to Sunday 9 DecemberNow that we're getting closer to Christmas, plenty of shows are starting to wrap up just in time for all of those amazing specials to start hitting our screen – not that we want to say goodbye of course! Doctor Who, I'm a Celebrity and Dynasties will all air their final episodes this weekend, but what else is on? Find out here…

Friday 7 December

The Graham Norton Show – 10:35pm on BBC One

Matthew McConaughey is in the house along with plenty of other Hollywoof A-listers (and one pretty amazing chef). Hailee Steinfield, John Cena and Jamie Oliver, with Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus as the musical guests, will be on your screens and on Graham's sofa, and will be chatting about their upcoming projects, including Matthew's new drama, White Boy Rick, Jamie's new cookbooks (just in time for Christmas), Jamie Cooks Italy and Jamie's Friday Night Feast.

Gogglebox – 9pm on Channel 4

What have the Gogglebox gang been watching this week?! Tune in to find out what your favourite sofas – from Mary and Giles to the Siddiqui family – have been discussing - whether it is news, politics, or some of the most talked-about shows of the week. Settle in and enjoy!

Saturday 8 December

Strictly Come Dancing – 6.35pm on BBC One

Since this will be the dancing couples' last chance to prove themselves before the final, these talented celebs and their professional partners will be doing their all to secure their place in the last episode of the show. But who will go through and who will go out? With just Faye Tozer, Ashley Roberts, Joe Sugg, Lauren Steadman and Stacey Dooley in the competition, it's anyone's game!

Michael McIntyre's Big Show - 8.10pm on BBC One

Who will Michael be winding up this time? Josh Groban, it would seem! The American star likely has some seriously big names in his phone book, and Michael will be sending a text message to all of them in the famous 'Send to All' game. He will also play Unexpected Star and The Midnight Gameshow. We can't wait!

Sunday 9 December

I'm a Celebrity finale - 9pm on ITV

It is finally time to find out who will become King or Queen of the jungle! With just Emily, Harry, Fleur, James and John left, it is anyone's game! Of course, on Sunday the final three won't be able to get away with making it to the final without having to do their last few challenges… and we can't wait to see what the show bosses have in store.

Doctor Who finale - 6.25pm on BBC One

The finale episode is titled The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos, and the official synopsis reads: "On the planet of Ranskoor Av Kolos, lies the remains of a brutal battlefield. But as the Doctor, Graham, Yaz and Ryan answer nine separate distress calls, they discover the planet holds far more secrets. Who is the mysterious commander with no memory? What lies beyond the mists? Who or what are the Ux? The answers will lead the Doctor and her friends towards a deadly reckoning." We can't WAIT!