The first trailer and release date of BBC's Watership Down mini-series is finally here Here's to spending Christmas hiding behind our sofas!

The star-studded, much anticipated adaptation of Watership Down is almost here, and the BBC have finally released a trailer for the haunting two-part animation, which will be released on 22 and 23 December. Starring James McAvoy as Fiver the rabbit, the trailer begins with him having a nightmare and telling his friend about the danger that awaits them, saying: "Hazel, you have to believe me. Something will come to this place. We can leave now, or we can be destroyed with it."

The adaptation will be released on 22 and 23 December

The cast also includes Olivia Colman, Ben Kingsley, John Boyega, Nicholas Hoult, Gemma Arterton and Daniel Kaluuya and hints at how dark the series will be as the group are threatened by outsiders, with a voiceover saying: "You will find the outsiders and when you do we will destroy their warren and leave no trace upon this earth." The two special feature length episodes BBC One will follow the flight of a group of rabbits as they defend their home from being destroyed by humans.

Fans were quick to comment on the trailer, with one tweeting: "Am I ready for this??? My most beloved film as a child!" Another person tweeted: "0.001 seconds into the #WatershipDown trailer," along with a gif which read: "Oh my God I can't look." According to the BBC, Sam Smith has penned the lead song for the series after he was inspired by the classic novel. Speaking about his involvement, the Too Good at Goodbyes singer said: "I am so excited and honoured to be a part of this new adaptation of Watership Down. This story is so powerful and timeless, and it has been thrilling to work with Noam and his team and the incredible Steve Mac on this song for it. I hope everyone loves it as much as I do."

