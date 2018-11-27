Strictly's Kevin Clifton reveals he often gets confused for this celebrity Do you think these stars look alike?

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has revealed he often gets confused for this celebrity - Ian H Watkins, best known as H from Steps! Taking to Instagram, the professional dancer recently posted a picture of himself wearing his trademark glasses whilst posing with a young fan called Evangeline from Make-A-Wish foundation. Taking a double-take at the picture, the Steps singer replied: "I'm a little freaked out that we look so similar!!!!" Agreeing with the comment, Kevin remarked: "@ianhwatkins mate everyone keeps saying this!"

Kevin Clifton revealed he gets confused for Ian 'H' Watkins (pictured)

The Instagram picture was taken shortly after last weekend's live show, with Kevin writing in the caption: "The best part of my job. Getting to meet @bbcstrictly fans like beautiful Evangeline through @makeawishuk." The professional dancer, who has appeared on the BBC series since 2013, has no doubt become good friends with the 90s pop star thanks to this year's Strictly contestant Faye Tozer, Ian's bandmate from Steps.

READ: Is Kevin Clifton quitting Strictly Come Dancing?

Loading the player...

This year, Kevin is hoping to lift the coveted glitter ball trophy with his celebrity dance partner Stacey Dooley. His previous Strictly partners include Susanna Reid (in 2013), Frankie Bridge (2014), Kellie Bright (2015), Louise Redknapp (2016) and Susan Calman (2017). Last week on It Takes Two, Kevin sparked fears that he was quitting the show after a "best bits" video of his journey was shown. After the segment, he wrote on Twitter: "So many wondered @bbcstrictly memories. Loved every experience with my partner of every year on @bbcstrictly." The pro later added: "Loved every experience with every partner of every year on @bbcstrictly." Kevin first appeared on Strictly as an assistant choreographer in 2012 with his estranged wife Karen Clifton, but made his debut as an actual professional dancer a year later.

MORE: Ian Watkins - H from Steps - opens up his family home

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.