Is Kevin Clifton quitting Strictly Come Dancing? Pro dancer sparks concern with fans

Since his first appearance on Strictly Come Dancing over five years ago, Kevin Clifton immediately became one of the show's favourites. But on Thursday's It Takes Two, the professional dancer sparked fears that he is quitting the beloved ballroom competition for good after he began talking about his highlights of his Strictly journey. "Uh oh, Kevin's CV is being shown. Does this mean he's leaving? # ItTakesTwo," wrote one viewer, while another added: "I've come in half way through this feature. Has Kevin died or something...? (I hope not obvs) #ittakestwo."

Kevin Clifton is one of Strictly's most beloved professionals

The "best bits" video saw Kevin, 36, recall some of the best moments with his celebrity dance partners, including Susanna Reid (in 2013), Frankie Bridge (2014), Kellie Bright (2015), Louise Redknapp (2016) and Susan Calman (2017). Following his appearance, Kevin - who has been partnered up with Stacey Dooley this year - wrote on Twitter: "So many wondered @bbcstrictly memories. Loved every experience with my partner of every year on @bbcstrictly." He later added: "Loved every experience with every partner of every year on @bbcstrictly."

Kevin first appeared on Strictly as an assistant choreographer in 2012 with his wife Karen Clifton, but made his debut as an actual professional dancer a year later. The couple announced their split back in March 2018. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Kevin said: "It was important to be honest about everything. I think there is a lot of pressure on people to be perfect all the time, and so there is this fairytale image of everything, but at the end of the day we are just like other people. We are just two people who love what we do and we never want to pretend to our fans or to anybody." The pair are still good friends, and went on a two-person tour together.

