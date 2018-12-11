EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter returns from prison with revenge on his mind Your weekly spoilers for Monday 17 December to Friday 21 December

EastEnders fans already know that there is a lot of drama ahead for the Carter family, and it all kicks off next week with Mick Carter's return from prison. With revenge on his mind, Mick struggles to get back to normal and it won't be long before actions are put into place. An EastEnders spokesperson teased ahead of the festive season that "at least one person is left with blood on their hands," so will Mick finally get his own back on Stuart Highway, and will he be able to forgive wife Linda Carter for not visiting him during his time behind bars? Elsewhere, the Slaters grow concerned for Jean, and Stacey helps Ruby Allen as she continues to struggle in the aftermath of her rape.

Jean is nearly mugged

Monday 17 December - Jean Slater is left shaken

Jean is left shaken after she becomes the victim of an attempted mugging, and is saved by Ian. Hayley worries Alfie and the Slaters when she moves in with the Ahmeds, and later confesses to Alfie that she wants to give baby Cherry up, leaving him shocked. Stacey goes around to see Ruby to drop off some presents, but is shocked by what she finds when she arrives at her house.

Tuesday 18 December – Mick Carter returns to Albert Square

Mick's out of prison and back home at The Vic, but he struggles to cope as he is haunted by everything that has happened as a result of Stuart's actions. Hayley and Cherry return back to the Slaters, leaving Kat thrilled. Kat's mood soon changes when she comes face to face with the pensioner she knocked over, and is shaken as Alfie tries to comfort her over at The Vic. Kat then stuns Alfie with what Maurice had told her that day. Louise has a bad driving lesson, and Stacey helps Ruby through her ordeal as she continues to cope.

Kat shocks Alfie with her confession

Thursday 20 December – Hayley Slater is horrified by an unwanted visitor

Hayley is left shocked when out of the blue her mum Bev arrives needing somewhere to stay. Stacey tries to convince Ruby to go to Matt and Ross's initial court hearing, leaving her annoyed, while Kat opens up to Alfie about what's been on her mind, and is later shocked to find him with Maurice. However, Alfie asks Kat to listen to what Maurice has to say.

The Slaters worry about Jean

Friday 21 December - Mick Carter's mind turns to revenge

Mick is wanting revenge as he continues to think over past events while reunited with Linda. Jean accidentally throws her medication away while tidying up the home, leaving her family concerned for her as she appears stressed out. Stacey later makes a worrying discovery about her mum.

