EastEnders spoilers: Shock Christmas death revealed, and Alfie Moon returns to baby bombshell Your weekly spoilers for Monday 3 November to Friday 7 November

EastEnders is renowned for its shocking Christmas day episodes, which saw Abi and Lauren Branning fall off the Queen Vic's roof in spectacular scenes last year. So with the festive season around the corner, the show's bosses have teased another visit from the Grim Reaper next month. They said: "Christmas is rarely a quiet time in Albert Square and this year is no exception when at least person is left with blood on their hands." The victims could be anyone's guess, but with Alfie Moon returning on Monday only to be told that he has another baby, and with Mick Carter soon to be reunited with Linda when he returns from prison, there are a number of possibilities. Next week will see Alfie and Kat reunite, but while it might appear happy ever after, we know that in EastEnders this won't stay the case for long…

Monday 3 December – Alfie Moon returns to Walford

Kat is shocked when she sees Alfie at the door, who tells her that he's there to win her back. However, with Hayley's party in full swing, Jean panics that Alfie will spot her and the baby, and tries to put Kat off seeing Alfie, leaving everyone confused. Overwhelmed, Kat hides away in the bathroom, but Alfie later manages to talk her around, and after a heart-to-heart, Kat is finally reunited with her children. Later, Alfie ends up holding Hayley's baby, unaware that he is the father, but is later stunned when Hayley reveals that she is the mum. Has he put two-and-two together? Ian, meanwhile, tries and fails to impress Mel, but his efforts are soon diminished when Ray arrives.

Jean tries to get rid of Alfie Moon

Tuesday 4 December – Billy tries to meddle in Honey and Adam's relationship

At The Vic, Billy is caught out as he tries to interfere with Honey and Adam's relationship, but Honey soon realises what he is doing. Evie causes trouble when she buys Tiffany alcohol, and Mel grows suspicious of Ray. Elsewhere, Alfie is left in shock after Hayley's baby bombshell as he thought that she had an abortion. Alfie then lands Stacey in trouble by revealing that she was the one who called him in order to distract Kat, who wants to talk to him. Finally alone with Hayley, he tells her that he has come back for Kat, and later tells her that he wants to be a part of the baby's life. Hayley's answer isn’t what Alfie was expecting though…

Billy gets caught out by Honey

Thursday 5 December – Tiffany gets in trouble

Tiffany is pressured by Evie to give Keegan drugs, and wanting to impress, she does what she is told. However, she soon gets in trouble when she is caught out by Bernadette. Billy vows to get his own back on Adam, while Mel continues to question Ray about his strange behaviour. Alfie starts his new scheme for his new venture, Blue Moon Funerals, and after convincing Hayley to help him, she sees how much the baby means to him. Jean is not impressed when she sees the pair together, and later threatens him that if he doesn’t tell Kat the truth, she will.

Will things go smoothly for Kat and Alfie?

Friday 6 December – Jean's behaviour causes the Slaters to grow concerned

Jean is determined that Kat finds out the truth about Alfie's baby, and Stacey starts to grow concerned for her after noticing her acting strangely. Tiffany tries to apologise to Bernadette, while Evie conjures up a new plan involving Tiffany and Bernadette. Mel is worried when Maddie arrives at her house, but warns her not to confront Ray, telling her that he is dangerous. The pair agree to meet elsewhere, but are unaware that they are being watched by someone.

