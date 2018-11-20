EastEnders spoilers: Kat Moon knocks over a pensioner in horror road accident Your weekly spoilers for Monday 26 November to Friday 30 November

In next week's EastEnders, Kat Moon's week doesn't get off to a good start when she hears a bombshell about her past, which results in her going off the rails. In her mode of self-destruction, Kat accidentally knocks over a pensioner while riding her moped, putting both their lives in danger as a result. Meanwhile, Ruby Allen is left crushed when her identity is exposed as the rape victim when an article about the case is published in the Gazette. By the end of the week, a familiar face arrives back in Walford, causing more trouble for many of the residents as secrets threaten to be exposed.

Kat Moon hears some bad news about her past

Monday 26 November – Ruby panics when she reads online comments about her rape ordeal

Ruby is updated on her case and shares the news with Martin that both Ross and Matt have been charged, leaving Martin conflicted as he does his best to support her. Ruby is later left worried when she sees the rape case reported on the front page of the Gazette, and while she isn’t named, she learns that people are still talking about it online – leaving her doubting her side of the story. Kat, meanwhile, visits Charlie's old cabbie tea hut for some inspiration while she continues to learn the Knowledge, and meets Tony, an ex-cabbie, and later another friend, Maurice, who drops a huge bombshell related to her past. A distraught Kat quickly makes her excuses to leave, but on her way home she hits a pensioner and falls off her moped.

Kat knocks down a pensioner

Tuesday 27 November – The aftermath of Kat's accident leaves everyone concerned

Kat regains consciousness after the accident, but panics when she finds out that she hit someone and drives off. At home, Kat brushes off the incident but her behaviour causes concern for her family, leaving Stacey to give her a reality check. Martin, meanwhile, is contacted by Ross asking to meet him, and he agrees to go to The Vic. Martin, along with Ross and Martin are sitting there just as Ruby and Stacey head over.

Thursday 29 November – Ruby confronts Glenn in The Vic

At The Vic, everyone is talking about the front page of the Gazette and Ruby struggles to ignore the topic of conversation around her. Stacey then spots Martin with Matt and Ross and as she becomes outraged, it is soon obvious to everyone that they are the ones responsible as they leave the pub. Later, Glenn arrives to protest Matt's innocence, but when Ruby confronts him in public, everyone realises that she is the woman Matt raped.

Ruby Allen is left distraught at The Vic

Friday 30 November – Alfie arrives back in Walford

The Slaters are celebrating Hayley's birthday and Jean is determined to make it a nice day, despite the tension in the house. Jean later puts a plan into action to help uplift the mood – and decides to throw a surprise party for her. Just as tension grows at the party later on, Kat – who has a heart-to-heart with Jean about how much she misses her children – goes to answer the bell, only to find Alfie standing on the doorstep. Ruby, meanwhile, prepares to deal with the aftermath at The Vic, and is left overwhelmed when Whitney tries to offer her some help.

