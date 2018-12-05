EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter kisses Stuart Highway Your weekly spoilers for Monday 10 December to Friday 14 December 18

The residents of EastEnders are getting ready for Christmas, but there isn’t a lot to celebrate over at The Vic, as Linda Carter continues her plan to get a confession out of Stuart Highway, with big consequences. Over at the Slaters, meanwhile, Jean continues to feel guilty about knowing the truth about Hayley's baby when she sees how good Alfie Moon is with the little girl – despite Kat being none the wiser. Tiffany Butcher gets herself into further trouble through Evie, and after Lily finds herself in a dangerous situation, she questions herself, and even more worried when Whitney tells her that she knows what she has been up to…

Stuart Highway dresses up as Santa at The Vic

Monday 10 December – Linda Carter's plan takes another turn

The Vic's Grotto is underway and Linda is busy organising everything, which includes Stuart wearing Mick's Santa costume – something he takes great joy in doing. Linda later feels guilty when she finds out that Ollie is missing his dad, and more so when Shirley and Tina tell her that Mick didn’t want to visit them in prison. After getting an ultimatum from Shirley, Linda feels pressure to get her confession from Stuart quickly, but it backfires when he spots her looking upset and they share a kiss – leaving Linda feeling horrified. Can she go through with it after all? Over at the Slaters, Alfie is on a mission to ensure that they all have a perfect Christmas, and wants to help Hayley with the baby. However, he is warned by Jean that they can't all live together in such a small house for very long, giving him food for thought…Tiffany is reluctant to do another job for Evie, while Keanu gives Louise another driving lesson, but has a lot of questions to ask about Keegan.

Aflie wants to be a part of his daughter's life

Tuesday 11th December – Tiffany gets Lily into a dangerous situation

Tiffany is determined not to let Evie down and so when the time of her latest job changes, she decides to take Lily with her, having picked her up from school. It isn’t long before Lilly is left unattended by Tiffany, and the dealer arrives to find the little girl. Later, Tiffany gets a phone call from Evie asking where the drugs are, and after asking Lily, she admits that she hid them. Tiffany warns Lily not to tell anyone about what happened, feeling even more guilty about the entire situation. Linda, meanwhile, ups her plan after worrying that Stuart is suspicious, so keeps Stuart close by, telling him that she feels guilty about their kiss last night. Alfie is touched when Hayley announces the name she has chosen for their baby.

Tiffany puts Lily in danger

Thursday 13 December – Linda tries to save Mick

Linda goes to great lengths with Stuart to get a confession from him, hoping that it will be enough to get her husband out of prison. But will it work, and will Mick be at home with his family at The Vic in time for Christmas? Or has it caused more trouble for the family…

Where will Hayley go?

Friday 14 December – Hayley packs a bag after feeling guilty about Alfie

Hayley worries about everyone knowing the truth about her baby's father, and tells Aflie that in the end it will be the children that get hurt. Hayley starts to worry when she can't get hold of Jean, who she calls in need of help, and when she tries Bev, she hangs up on her, causing Hayley to pack a bag. Following the events with Lilly and the drugs, Tiffany confides in Bernadette, but is surprised by her friend's response. Things only get worse for Tiffany when Whitney spots her in the Square, telling her that she knows everything…

