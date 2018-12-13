First look at Seann Walsh and Katya Jones reunited on Strictly Come Dancing See the first look at Seann and Katya back together on Strictly!

Strictly Come Dancing's Seann Walsh and Katya Jones have officially reunited on the show! The pair, who were photographed kissing after a few drinks back in October despite both being in relationships, looked delighted to be back on the set in the group photo, which was shared on Instagram on Wednesday. The caption alongside the post read: "Look who's back! Practising an epic group dance for Saturday. Let the countdown to the #Strictly final begin!"

Seann and Katya smiled for the camera in the group snap

Seann recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself panning towards his dance shoes, which he captioned: "One last time." The post comes shortly after he returned to the stage, where he reportedly made a comment about Katya's husband Neil Jones' sexuality. According to The Sun, the comic told a joke about the kissing scandal, telling the audience: "I'm the guy who kissed a gay man's wife - please don't report that. I'm only joking, I'm just here trying to make you laugh." Seann's ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries, has recently opened up about the photo leak, and admitted that she was "glad" it happened after she was made to feel like she was being paranoid about the couple's relationship.

Loading the player...

MORE: Katya Jones reveals who will be replacing Seann Walsh as her Strictly dance partner

Chatting on the podcast The Hotbed about their break-up, she said: "I'm glad that it happened this way, because otherwise I would never have known that I am not crazy… I'm glad it came out, I know I'm embroiled in this television programme's history now. I obviously thought it would be because I went on [Strictly] and won it! But it's just my circumstances and I can't feel bitter about it, I can't feel angry or vengeful about it, it's just how it is really." She added: "I know these things happen but I hope that it's clear that I wasn't responding to that particular incident," she said. "It was the attempt by a person to make me question myself in order to get away with doing whatever they liked."

READ: Seann Walsh makes shocking accusation towards Strictly's Neil Jones following Katya kissing scandal