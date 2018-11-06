Katya Jones reveals who will be replacing Seann Walsh as her new Strictly dance partner Katya and Seann were recently booted off Strictly

Following her recent elimination from Strictly Come Dancing, Katya Jones is looking ahead to her next stint - the Children in Need special! The professional dancer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her delight as she revealed who will be replacing Seann Walsh as her new dance partner - and its Boyzone singer Mikey Graham. "You might have heard, but yes @boyzoneofficial are going to be dancing for @bbccin special," the pro dancer wrote alongside a snap of the pair. "I'm partnered with amazing @mrmikeygraham!"

Katya Jones will dance with Mikey Graham for the Children in Need special

She added: "Tune in on 16th November to see how hard boys worked to pull off spectacular group performance and who won, but all for a great cause!!! Don't miss it!" The exciting news comes shortly after Mikey's bandmate Ronan Keating announced that the group wouldl be taking part in the special charity segment. In a post on social media, he wrote: "So excited to announce that Boyzone do Strictly for Children In Need. Tune in Nov 16th!! @bbcstrictly #ChildrenInNeed2018."

Ronan, 41, is set to dance with Gordana Grandosek, who is married to former Strictly professional Trent Whiddon. Keith Duffy has been partnered up with Russian beauty Nadiya Bychkova, while Shane Lynch is set to take the dance floor with Luba Mushtuk. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Katya who recently made headlines after she was pictured kissing Seann after a drunken night out. This resulted in the comedian being dumped by his girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries, while Katya's husband Neil has stood by his wife.

Katya, 29, recently revealed her hopes to start a family with Neil in the near future. She told The Mail on Sunday that she would like to take time off from the show to have a baby, saying: "I would love to have a baby in the near future, definitely. In a perfect world, Neil will hopefully get a partner on Strictly and he can stay on the show. Then I can go off and have our baby, and come back again afterwards. It's very hard if you think about it."

