A few weeks after Seann Walsh and his Strictly Come Dancing dance partner Katya Jones were photographed kissing in a scandal which rocked the show, Seann's ex-girlfriend Rebecca Humphries has opened up about the difficult last few weeks, and admitted that she was "glad" that the video and photo came out as it confirmed her suspicions about the pair's relationship. Chatting on the podcast The Hotbed, Rebecca said: "I'm glad that it happened this way, because otherwise I would never have known that I am not crazy."

Rebecca broke up with Seann over the photos

She continued: "I'm glad it came out, I know I'm embroiled in this television programme's history now. I obviously thought it would be because I went on [Strictly] and won it! But it's just my circumstances and I can't feel bitter about it, I can't feel angry or vengeful about it, it's just how it is really." Rebecca also explained that she broke up with Seann not because of the kiss, but because he had tried to make her "question herself" when she voiced her worry over his relationship with Katya to him.

"I know these things happen but I hope that it's clear that I wasn't responding to that particular incident," she said. "It was the attempt by a person to make me question myself in order to get away with doing whatever they liked." Rebecca first voiced her experience in a statement posted to Twitter back in October, where she wrote: "Those pictures were taken on October 3rd. It was my birthday... Seann texted at 10pm saying the two of them were going for one innocent drink. We spoke and I told him, not for the first time, that his actions… had led me to believe something inappropriate was going on. He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/nuts/mentals. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I've questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour."

