Death in Paradise season 8 is nearly back – get all of the details here! Ardal O'Hanlon will return as DI Jack Mooney

After months of waiting, fans of Death in Paradise will be delighted to hear that the drama will finally be back for season eight in January 2019! The series will see Ardal O'Hanlon return as DI Jack Mooney, alongside Joséphine Jobert, Tobi Bakare, Don Warrington and Elizabeth Bourgine, while welcoming a newcomer, Shyko Amos. The much-loved show will air on Thursday 10 January at 9pm on BBC One.

So what can you expect from the new series? The synopsis from the BBC reads: " From a popular local radio DJ killed while live on air, to a group of friends celebrating their fiftieth birthdays finding one of its members dead, the police team face some complex challenges. DI Jack leads the squad as they give billionaires a run for their money, and an investigation gets them in hot water. Romance is on the cards for DS Florence Cassell as lines between her personal and professional life become blurred, whilst Officer JP Hoope has his work cut out as he mentors the newest recruit, Officer Ruby Patterson."

Speaking about filming the series, executive producer Tim Key previously said: "We're delighted to be returning to Saint Marie for more fun and intrigue – as well as some big surprises. It's a joy to work on a show that is so loved by its audience and we can't wait to head back to Guadeloupe and start filming later this year." Speaking about his role, Ardal told Radio Times: "I've always wanted to play a detective. Always loved detective shows, right back to Columbo, The Rockford Files, Starsky & Hutch… I'm as crippled with doubt as the next actor. For most of us, even the apparently very confident ones, doubt is a big part of life. But I'm of a certain age now, and those kind of things don't plague me the way they might have ten years ago, I embrace the challenge."

