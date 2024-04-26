BBC confirms Beyond Paradise's future – details

Fans will be delighted after the BBC confirmed that Beyond Paradise would be returning for a third series and that it has also commissioned a Christmas special of the spin-off series.

The series, which is one of the BBC's most popular dramas since it began airing last year, wrapped up on Friday night with an investigation into a museum heist, while DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) nearly tied the knot with partner Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton) and the pair started their fostering journey with Ryan. Meanwhile, PC Kelby Hartford (Dylan Llewellyn) and CS Charlie Woods (Jade Harrison) saw an unexpected turn in their professional relationship.

WATCH: Relive the trailer for season 2 of Beyond Paradise

Tim Key, the executive producer for Red Planet Pictures promised these storylines would be further developed, saying: "The response to series two has been fantastic. So much love goes into the making of the show and we're delighted that the audience have enjoyed it so much.

"We can't wait to get back to Shipton Abbott for another Christmas special and series to continue the story and learn more about our characters and the town they live in - I can promise that we'll be making the viewers laugh, cry, laugh a bit more and then baffling them with a series of ingenious puzzles. There will also be a duck."

© Craig Hardie The team from Shipton Abbott will be returning for another season

Lindsay Salt, the director of BBC Drama added: "Beyond Paradise has become such a huge hit with millions of viewers across the UK. It's a show that is absolutely on a roll, and we're beyond pleased to bring more fiendishly clever mysteries from the Shipton Abbott team to the BBC."

Beyond Paradise isn't the only spin-off of Death in Paradise, which began airing in 2011, as the BBC has also commissioned Return to Paradise, which will be set in the fictional Australian town of Dolphin Cove.

© BBC A Christmas special is also in the works

The official synopsis for the upcoming drama reads: "Australian ex-pat Mackenzie Clarke is the seemingly golden girl of the London Metropolitan police force – with an intuitive approach to detective work, she has built a reputation for being able to crack the most impossible of cases.

"However, she's suddenly forced to up sticks and move back to her childhood home of Dolphin Cove, a beautiful, coastal paradise… and Mackenzie's worst nightmare… Having escaped her hometown at the earliest opportunity six years ago, Mack vowed she'd never come back, leaving a lot of unfinished business and unanswered questions.

© John Platt A new spin-off is also in the works

"On her return she's still no fan of the town, and the people of Dolphin Cove are certainly no fans of hers. Everyone would prefer her not to be there, including Mackenzie herself. But when a murder takes place in Dolphin Cove, Mack can't help but put her inspired detective brilliance to good use and determines, despite her reservations, that she needs to make the best of it, including tying up the loose ends with the man she left at the altar six years ago."

RELATED: Beyond Paradise fans worry about season finale as Barbara Flynn teases show ending

EXCLUSIVE: Beyond Paradise star volunteers as next detective to replace Ralf Little

The series features former Home & Away star Anna Samson in the lead role and will also feature Ted Lasso star Lloyd Griffith, fellow Home & Away star Tai Hara, Total Control actress Catherine McClements, The Artful Dodger star Andrea Demetriades and Gold Diggers actor Aaron McGrath.