Everything you need to know about Marriage star Sean Bean's own love life

Every now and then, a show comes along with such an incredible cast that you can't help but get seriously excited about it - and it looks like BBC One's upcoming drama Marriage, starring Sean Bean, will have everyone talking.

In the new drama, BAFTA award-winning actor stars opposite The Split actress Nicola Walker as a couple negotiating the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage. But what do you know about Sean's own home life and has he found love himself? Find out here…

WATCH: Check out the trailer for Nicola Walker and Sean Bean’s new BBC drama Marriage

Is Sean Bean married?

Sean has been married five times. He originally tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Debra James back in 1981, with the pair splitting seven years later. He then married fellow actor Melanie Hill in 1990 before the pair split in 1997. He married his Sharpe co-star Abigail Cruttenden later in the same year before they split three years later.

The actor married his fourth wife, Georgina Sutcliffe, in February 2008 after the pair originally cancelled their January wedding the day before for "personal reasons". However, things weren't meant to be and they separated two years later, in 2010.

Sean with his second wife Melaine Hill, who he married in 1990

In 2017, Sean wed American actress Ashley Moore and confirmed the happy news by sharing an official image taken at the wedding ceremony, which was held in Dorset. It showed Sean proudly standing with his arm around his new wife.

Sean and his fifth wife Ashley Moore on their wedding day

Chatting to The Daily Mail ahead of the wedding, Sean said: "I wasn't planning on getting married again. But then I wasn't planning on meeting someone as amazing as Ashley. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together."

To The Times, he said of his bride: "She's full of life. Exuberant. Very positive energy. We've been together nearly seven years now and, you know, as I said, she's been around the acting game."

Does Sean Bean have children?

Yes, Sean is both a father and a grandfather! He has three daughters, sharing Lorna, 33, and Molly, 29, with his second wife, Melanie, and 24-year-old Evie with his third wife, Abigail.

Sean with his daughters Molly and Lorna

Lorna, who has children of her own, now lives in Australia, and Sean opened up about seeing her youngsters, telling The Times back in 2019: "I've seen the little two-year-old, but I've not seen the new one yet." He has four grandchildren in total.

