Beyond Paradise fans worry about season finale as Barbara Flynn teases show ending

Beyond Paradise fans are certainly feeling a little apprehensive about the hugely popular BBC show ending with episode six - particularly since the show has teased that Humphrey and Martha’s wedding might not even be happening - and that a character might be leaving.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss how they feel about the upcoming episode, one person wrote: “What’s happening? I am going out of my mind with worry about who is leaving, it’s driving me mad with the Death in Paradise episodes & people leaving & now this one &, not enough episodes per week either.”

WATCH: Beyond Paradise exclusive: Humphrey and Martha worry about Barbara

Indeed, plenty of fans complained that there were only six episodes in the series, with one writing: “Stunned there is only six episodes. Far too few,” while another person added: “I wholeheartedly wish for many more than six episodes. One of my favourite shows!” Another fan asked for a season three, posting: “I really hope we get another season.”

Barbara Flynn has been teasing what to expect from the finale. Chatting on Morning Live, she said: “We've got to know the characters over the episodes of the second series, and lots has happened. Anne, my character, has been on a journey of dating, online dating, which has been extraordinary with the help of a new character called Zoe.

“She helps Anne through this difficulty of all the technical stuff, which was enormous fun.”

© Red Planet Pictures/David Appleby/BBC Kris Marshall and Zahra Ahmadi in Beyond Paradise

Presenter Gethin Jones revealed that Melina Sinadinou, who plays Zoe, spoke about ghosting in a clip they showed on the show, and Barbara replied: “Was I talking over it? I'm so sorry if I was! Yes, it was a journey for her, especially after the loss of her husband after so many years.”

Teasing the finale, she added: “In the last episode, things come to a bit of a head because, you know, there's a wedding to plan, and so there's a lot to do, and she throws herself into it.”

Barbara opened up about the episode

Are you ready for the show to be over for another season? The official synopsis for the finale reads: “Humphrey and Martha's wedding day finally arrives, with the lavish affair organised by Anne - whose plans feel far grander than anything either of them actually wanted.

© Red Planet Pictures/David Appleby/BBC Kris Marshall in Beyond Paradise

“Meanwhile, there's no rest for the Shipton Abbott team members who have to deal with the theft of a valuable museum piece and a nefarious pair of cyber criminals before they can join in the celebrations. With bride and groom running around and thieves running amok in Shipton Abbott, can the team wrap everything up in time to mark Humphrey and Martha's long-awaited union - or does fate have other plans?”