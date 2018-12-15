Strictly’s Katya Jones in tears ahead of finale reunion with Seann Walsh It's a big night for all Strictly fans

It’s an emotional time of the year! Strictly Come Dancing’s Katya Jones revealed she was feeling tearful as she watched Friday night’s It Takes Two show ahead of Saturday’s final when she will reunite with her former partner Seann Walsh. Jumping onto Instagram Stories, the dancer, whose run on the 2018 series of the programme has been somewhat overshadowed by the scandal of her kiss with the comedian, filmed herself wiping away a tear as she spoke to fans.

"So, I just watched It Takes Two and all the stories of each of the couples got me so emotional," she revealed. "I just relived it all with them. I can’t believe it’s the last show tomorrow it’s gone so quick," she went on.

"I just….guys, I hope you love the show as much as I do," she continued. "It’s the best thing in the world. Let’s all enjoy tomorrow, it’s going to be the best show," she said. "It brings back all the memories - it’s so amazing."

The couple's dances were compulsive viewing during the show

Some of the memories of this year's show might be ones Katya and Seann would be more eager to forget, although as we reported last week, the kissing scandal has now made it into Seann’s standup routine. The 33-year-old, whose drunken kiss with married dance partner Katya dominated headlines in the first half of the series, reportedly made a cheeky swipe at Katya’s husband, Neil Jones, last week, about his sexuality.

According to The Sun, Seann quickly backtracked and told the audience he was "only joking". He reportedly said: "I'm the guy who kissed a gay man's wife - please don't report that. I'm only joking, I'm just here trying to make you laugh." Katya has been married to Neil since 2013, and Seann was in a relationship with girlfriend Rebecca Humphries at the time.

