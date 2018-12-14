Strictly's Joe Sugg breaks down in tears on It Takes Two Emotions are running high...

On Friday night's final episode of It Takes Two with Zoe Ball, everyone was reaching for the tissues as the final of Strictly Come Dancing draws that little bit closer. It was an emotional episode and Joe Sugg was left in tears when host Zoe showed him a video of his friends and family saying how proud they were of him. Sitting alongside his dance partner, Dianne Buswell, Joe needed the Kleenex as his parents, grandparents, his sister Zoella and his friends revealed he had changed since he embarked on the popular dance contest.

"It's been such a big part of my life," he said when Zoe asked whether he had imagined making the final. "Never, never in a million years," he revealed "My family said that he can barely walk in a straight line, let alone dance."

Joe's 28-year-old sister and famous YouTuber Zoella shared that Joe and Dianne "got on so well" and that he'd "come out of his shell" since they met. The pair visibly got upset, and they clutched one another for support.

But it wasn't just Joe (and Dianne!) getting upset. Joe's fellow finalist Ashley Roberts also cried on the sofa when her mum said how proud she was of her daughter.

The Pussycat Dolls singer was left devastated earlier this year when her father died, and her mum Peggy spoke about how much her dad would have loved to have watched her dance.

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs on Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC One.

