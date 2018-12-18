﻿
Is Holly Willoughby leaving Celebrity Juice? See her response to Fearne Cotton's departure

The This Morning presenter revealed she was sad

Andrea Caamano
Following the shocking announcement that Fearne Cotton is leaving Celebrity Juice after 10 years, many fans were left wondering whether co-panellist Holly Willoughby would follow suit. But now the star, who is off from work at the moment following her successful time in Australia with I'm a Celebrity, has spoken out about Fearne's departure, and - much to fans' relief - confirmed her plans for the next year.

The mum-of-three captioned a photo of her and Fearne together on the show: "I'm going to miss you being on the other side of my banana... thank you for 10 years of laughter... love you @fearnecotton ... we are going to MISS you on @celebjuiceofficial SOOO much xxxx."

Holly Willoughby paid tribute to her co-panellist Fearne

Fans were left sad about Fearne's departure from the show but relieved that Holly would be staying on. One follower wrote: "Aww. At least holly is here," whilst another one said: "Oh no Why? you will be so missed @fearnecotton, good luck in whatever you're doing next but can't believe I'm reading this xx."

Others were quick to offer a replacement for the mum-of-two: "@emilyatackofficial worthy successor!?"

Fearne with her husband Jesse Wood

Fearne, 37, announced the shocking news on Monday via The Sun, releasing a statement that read: "After ten years of complete fun, I have decided to leave Celebrity Juice. It has been a joy to be part of this magnificent show and I wish the team the very best in future series."

It seems the regular panellist on the ITV2 comedy game show wants to focus on other projects. A source told The Sun: "Fearne has loved doing Celebrity Juice — it’s been a big part of her life. However, her career has taken a new turn in a different direction with the success of her books, such as Happy and Quiet, plus her wellbeing podcast Happy Place.

"She also has a new BBC series starting in the spring, called Project Interiors. It felt like the right time to move on and to focus on other parts of her career."

