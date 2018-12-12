Holly Willoughby reveals deleted scene on I'm a Celebrity when she burst into tears Holly Willoughby seriously hates creepy crawlies!

Holly Willoughby has opened up about a scene from I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in which she cried and ran off camera, and didn't make the cut to the final show. Chatting to Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes on This Morning while still in Australia, Holly admitted that she burst into tears after she was bitten by a green ant during one of the trials. She explained: "It's been horrific. There was a bit right, where you know the Colosseum and you had Fleur and Sair, and they had the green ants on them? This bit didn't make it to air, because I actually ran out. I was stood there and one green ant bit me and I burst into tears and I ran out of the Colosseum because I was so embarrassed that I was crying. They were covered and I had one!"

Holly isn't a fan of creepy crawlies

She continued: "I was so embarrassed that I was crying. I was sort of laughing but sort of crying, and there were the red curtains and I opened the curtains and I went, 'Help me!'" Speaking about Emily Atack's final Bush Tucker trial, she continued: "I know I was a bit of a wimp yesterday but I went to run and came back!"

The presenter seemed to have grown used to the jungle by the end of the series after posting a photo of herself and Declan Donnelly on Instagram, sitting calmly with a huge snake wrapped around them! Ahead of the show, I'm a Celebrity's Medic Bob told The Sun that Holly was on edge during rehearsals thanks to the creepy crawlies, saying: "Holly's more scared than all the celebrities put together. I'm not joking. All I have to do is talk to her and look at the floor and she goes, 'What's on the floor? What are you looking at the floor for?' When they do the trials, I think they need a camera just on Holly because she'll be squirming."

