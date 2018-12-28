Holly Willoughby's photo of her children sparked a huge parenting debate What are your thoughts?

Holly Willoughby is a huge fan favourite for us here at HELLO!, but of all the stories we wrote about her in 2018 - from the fashion stories to the I'm a Celebrity moments, it was this one that got you talking the most. A throwback photo she shared earlier in the month on Instagram sparked a debate among her fans - the picture in question was of her three children in Australia. The sweet picture showed Holly carrying her younger son Chester, four, while they stood alongside Belle, seven, and Harry, nine. The kids had their backs to the camera and looked out to the iconic Sydney Opera House, while Holly flashed her winning smile.

"Australia... you are beautiful and brilliant! This feels like a dream ago..." Holly wrote on Instagram. While many complimented the I'm a Celebrity host on her gorgeous family, others were quick to question why Holly's children weren't at school. The post sparked a debate among fans, with one asking whether celebrities including Holly are fined for pulling their children out of school during term time.

Some fans questioned why Holly's children weren't in school

One follower replied: "She had a tutor with them and, as said, private schools don't fine." Another clarified: "She had a tutor teach them whilst overseas. Like many stage kids have. That way they're home-schooled when away working but by a tutor, thus no fines. Any child public or private can be registered as home-schooled."

Fans claimed people were "jealous" of Holly's ability to take her children to Australia. One follower wrote: "Whether her children are privately educated, state educated or tutored has absolutely nothing to do with anyone but her and Dan. Everyone makes choices and it's not for anyone else to pass judgment - rich or poor, famous or not. Let it be."

Before spending three weeks in Australia to film I'm a Celebrity, Holly revealed that she would be taking her children with her. Her husband Dan Baldwin and her parents would be helping with childcare. Speaking on This Morning, Holly said: "The weird thing is, when I first found out, it's very exciting… and then you're working out the logistics of how you're going to go and how long for, and the kids are coming with me. I was speaking to the school and how that's all going to work, and Dan and my mum and dad who are coming out as well, and suddenly all logistics are sorted."

Holly was joined by her three children in the jungle

After the show wrapped, Holly also revealed that her children loved visiting her on set. "They loved it. It's been mad for them as well and I think Harry being the eldest, he was watching it for the first time. They loved it and being on the beach. It's been a one-off bit of heaven."

