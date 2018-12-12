I'm a Celebrity 2018: Our favourite moments from the show What was your favourite moment of I'm a Celebrity - vote in our poll!

We can't believe it's all over! The I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! coming out show will air on Wednesday at 9pm, and will look at all of the contestants in the days after their jungle adventure came to an end. It will also, of course, take a look back at some of the good times from the jungle, and to celebrate the 2018 camp mates, we're doing the same thing! From Harry Redknapp's best anecdote to Holly and Dec's antics, here are our favourite moments of the series, and scroll down to vote in our poll and tell us your own jungle highlight!

Emily Atack's impression of Gemma Collins

Emily immediately won over viewers of I'm a Celeb with her pitch perfect impression of Gemma Collins in the early days of the jungle. Sitting with Rita Simons, Fleur East and Sair Khan, the bold Inbetweeners actor didn't hold back from showing off her brilliant skill, shouting: "At the end of the day, darling, I'm the GC. You're boring me mate. You're boring me!" The accuracy of her impressions even got Gemma trending on Twitter! She doesn't need the money babe! She doesn't need it!

Rice and Beans: the hit single

"I like my bum! I like my thighs! It's very nice!" For some reason, Fleur East and the rest of the girls' anthem seriously took off, with even Dec singing a rendition of it. It even had a remix later in the series – and why shouldn't it? The whole tune was about self-love, and we're expecting to see it in the charts very soon!

Sandra in the jungle!

We had all heard so many sweet anecdotes about Harry Redknapp's beloved wife, Sandra, that we were (almost) as delighted as the football manager himself when we saw that she had come to the jungle for a visit! The lovely couple, who have been married for over 50 years, were delighted to be back with one another, and Harry spent a long time holding onto her, bringing Holly (and all of us) to tears!

Noel massaging Harry

That's certainly one way to integrate yourself into camp! Noel Edmonds and Harry Redknapp were in the emperor quarters, and during Noel's first night, poor old Harry had some seriously bad cramps. What was a good campmate to do? Cue Noel giving Harry's legs a massage to try to ease the pain and starting a ten-day-long hilarious dynamic duo.

Yabba Dabba Do!

What is the one thing you shouldn't do when you're encouraging your fellow camp mate to hold something in their mouths? Try to make them laugh! Unfortunately Harry just couldn't help himself during his trial with Noel Edmonds, and when the presenter had to hold a yabby in his mouth, Harry shouted: "Yabba dabba do!", leaving his camp mates in hysterics.

Sair's eating trial… and Holly's reaction

Sair and Malique's food trial was one of the most horrifying eating challenges in the show's history, and it certainly didn't help that Holly couldn't maintain an 'Ant and Dec' level of composure and had to hide her face and even turned round to heave at one point thanks to all of the gruesome bits and bobs the pair were eating between them!

John takes a tumble

This year's tiny touch of drama came from poor John taking a tumble in the jungle and spraining his ankle. He was with Harry when the accident happening, causing the football manager to shout out for help from their jungle camp mates (specifically Nick Knowles)! John spent the night in hospital but was given the all-clear to return to the jungle, and even gave his fall a musical number in his, Fleur and Emily's version of Jungle: the musical.

Holly's 'mum voice'

Holly's foray into the jungle won't be forgotten in a hurry, but one of our favourite things about the TV presenter was when her 'mum voice' came out during trials. During John Barrowman's underwater trial, the mum-of-three shouted at him to put his stars in the bag to the surprise of Dec, who looked visibly shocked by her sudden assertiveness when telling the camp mates what is what.

Harry reversing over Sandra – the full story

As the groups made their way into the jungle, Harry very quickly revealed that he used to think he was a good driver before accidentally running over his own wife, Sandra. His anecdote came around about the same time he also revealed he accidentally ruined her flowers with a jet hose. Of course, we all forgave him when he started talking about how much he loved her!

Emily's dollhouse hysteria

To win a luxury breakfast, Emily, John and Harry had to go into a disgusting doll's house filled with pigeons and sort through some seriously creepy dolls. Although the experience was horrific, and Emily screamed throughout the whole thing, the scary moment turned into hysterical laughter as Harry attempted to sort through the dolls over and over again.