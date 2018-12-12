See the sweet gift Declan Donnelly gave Holly Willoughby after her I'm a Celebrity success Declan Donnelly thanked Holly for stepping in to present the jungle show with him

After a hugely successful series of I'm a Celebrity, Declan Donnelly has thanked Holly Willoughby for stepping in to fill Ant McPartlin's shoes with a sweet gift. During the wrap party, which will be aired on ITV during the coming out show on Wednesday evening, Dec thanked Holly for all of her help on the show by giving her one of the iconic navy blue T-shirts worn by the contestants in the jungle, which had 'HOLLY' emblazoned on the back. The presenter previously thanked her for her support during the finale of the show on Sunday, saying: "Holly. Thank you. You have been amazing," before giving her a hug. As the celebrity contestants cheered for the This Morning presenter, Holly replied: "I've absolutely loved it, I've had the time of my life."

Dec gave Holly an I'm a Celebrity T-shirt

Both Holly and Dec were delighted when Harry Redknapp was crowned king of the jungle on Sunday night, and Holly shared a photo of themselves posing with him on Instagram, writing: "Yaaaas! So wonderful to be able to crown the man that melted our hearts for the last three weeks. Congratulations King Harry. @Imacelebrity it's been the most wonderful adventure… it's been a dream. Thank you for having me, jam roly poly's all round!"

READ: I'm a Celebrity's Harry Redknapp reveals wife Sandra's secret health battle

Loading the player...

Harry gave an hilarious speech as king of the jungle during the wrap party, and sweetly revealed that he had made "ten friends for life". He said: "I've got to be honest. I feel like a football team that's won the World Cup, where the whole team has contributed to winning it and one person is sat here as though he's done more than the others, which I haven't done. I want to thank you all, every one of you because it was the most amazing time." He jokingly added: "All you girls, how you've scrubbed up! I don't even recognise you."

READ: Holly Willoughby reveals details of kids' I'm a Celebrity experience

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.