This TV star just confirmed their Strictly Come Dancing 2019 appearance Can next year roll around now?

Preparations for next year's Strictly Come Dancing are well and truly underway! Radio host and TV presenter Chris Evans has revealed he has agreed to take part in next year's series. Although he is yet to sign the contract, the 52-year-old told The One Show on Wednesday he is ready to get his dancing shoes on. "I have said yes," he confessed, also explaining: "Probably only because my wife would like to go every week. You'd know because you get a pair of tickets don't you?"

Chris Evans is due to appear in next year's Strictly

Chris, who is leaving his flagship BBC Radio 2 breakfast show this week to return to Virgin Radio, went on to add: "I haven't signed, but I saw Joe the big boss Joe Wallis the commissioning editor. We had a cup of tea, he said are you up for it, this is what you need to know about it, this is the minimum, this is the maximum, it's not as easy as maybe you imagine it will be." The news comes nine months ahead of the 2019 start date, and almost a week after Stacey Dooley and professional dancer Kevin Clifton lifted the glitterball trophy this year.

It's been an exciting few months for Chris, who recently welcomed twin boys with his wife Natasha Shishmanian. Speaking about his babies shortly after their arrival in September, the dad-of-five said: "We've been up all night! We did go out and celebrate last night and we took the newborns with us – not the unborns – the newborns came out with us because it’s so cool when your new babies are less than a day old. The first 24 hours you can go round and say, 'They're still not a whole day old yet'. So we went out last night and had a house full."

He then added: "Mum doing very well. Babies [are] splendid, sparkling. We are beyond blessed." The radio presenter announced his wife's pregnancy in April, choosing to make the big reveal on his show. At the time, Chris told listeners that Natasha had been undergoing IVF fertility treatment in the hopes of having another baby. Chatting to a fertility expert, he said: "Mrs Evans is, she is. Double trouble, twin turbo. We have known for a while, obviously. She is definitely the mother, no doubt about that!" Chris and Natasha, who have been married since 2007, have two older sons: Noah, and Eli. The former Top Gear host is also a father to daughter Jade from his previous relationship with Alison Ward.

