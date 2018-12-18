Strictly's Karen Clifton heads to America for first Christmas since Kevin Clifton split Karen and Kevin announced their split in March

Karen Clifton is preparing to spend her first Christmas since confirming her split from Kevin Clifton. The Strictly Come Dancing star took to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself on-board a flight to New York for the festivities with her family. Although the former couple announced their split in HELLO! in March, the professional dancers were hit by break-up rumours during last year's show. After filming the 2017 series, Karen put everything behind her and headed home to America without her partner - which fuelled speculation their marriage was on the rocks.

The trip comes just days after she watched her ex lift up the glitter ball trophy with his celebrity dance partner Stacey Dooley. All eyes were on Karen when she ran over to Kevin to congratulate him on his sensational win, telling him: "You did it!" She later wrote on Instagram: "So proud and extremely happy for you guys. Kev - 5x finalist and you finally did it!! Your hard work, patience and pure brilliance paid off. So proud of you x. Stacey - you are what Strictly is about girl!! My hero x. Love you both..."

Karen and Kevin have long been fan favourites and news of the end of their marriage left fans devastated. Despite the split, the pair have remained on the best of terms. Meanwhile, Karen - who is set to take part in the BBC show's nationwide tour in the New Year - has also unveiled her fabulous hairstyle – just in time for Christmas and New Year. She also wrote a touching post, which read: "Never be afraid to make changes because of what people will think of you or because they won't like it. Being happy with who you want to be is what matters."

