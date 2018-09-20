Chris Evans welcomes twins with wife Natasha – see the sweet announcement The BBC Radio 2 host also shares two older sons with his wife

Congratulations are in order for Chris Evans and his wife Natasha! The couple have welcomed twins - a boy and a girl - it was revealed by Sara Cox on the Radio 2 Breakfast show on Thursday morning. She read out a statement from Chris: "Ping and Pong arrived safe and well last night. Ping popped her head out at 22.10, Pong popped his head out 12 minutes later at 22 minutes past 10. Both healthy, both strong, happy and blessed, as was mum throughout. Infinite thanks to the amazing team at Frimley Park Hospital, amazing people, amazing professionals, helping dreams come true. Thank you." The star had sweetly nicknamed the babies Ping and Pong throughout the pregnancy.

Chris had previously told BBC Radio 2 listeners that his wife was going to be induced on Wednesday. Calling Natasha over the radio, he asked how she was doing, to which she replied: "I feel like I'm in control today, I'm pumped, I'm ready, let's do this. Yesterday I was a bit of an emotional wreck, it was very overwhelming yesterday. There's a lot of love and support and I'm very grateful but it was like, 'Oh my god, this is actually happening.'"

Chris' wife Natasha has given birth to twins

On Tuesday morning, Chris had revealed that his twins were due the following day. Speaking about the change in family dynamic, he said: "Tonight is our last night as a four... And I've loved our four and it makes me a bit sad – I can't wait to meet Ping and Pong – but you know Eli, Noah, Tash and myself, we've had a journey. We've done a lot together and tonight's our last night as a four-piece, We go to a six-piece tomorrow, which is very exciting but you know what I mean."

Chris added: "Of course after inducement, birth can take hours and hours and hours but I think it's going to be quicker for twins. We've been told it can be very quick indeed. Tomorrow, Tash is induced at 10 o' clock."

The couple also have two older sons

The radio presenter announced his wife's pregnancy in April, choosing to make the big reveal on his show. At the time, Chris told listeners that Natasha had been undergoing IVF fertility treatment in the hopes of having another baby. Chatting to a fertility expert, he said: "Mrs Evans is, she is. Double trouble, twin turbo. We have known for a while, obviously. She is definitely the mother, no doubt about that!"

Chris and Natasha, who have been married since 2007, have two older sons: Noah, nine, and Eli, six. The Top Gear host is also a father to daughter Jade, 32, from his previous relationship with Alison Ward.

