See Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara's special reunion following Strictly Come Dancing final

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec was reunited with someone very special following this weekend's festivities - his baby niece Zala! Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, the professional dancer and his wife Janette Manrara shared a series of sweet posts which saw them jet off to Slovenia, Aljaz's native. Once they touched down, the 28-year-old hunk wrote: "We've arrived! Zala here we come! #AuntAndUncle." Moments later, the proud uncle shared another picture with his little niece and said, "Happy happy happy."

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara have been reunited with baby Zala

It's been a busy few weeks for Aljaz and Janette, who recently finished taking part in this year's Strictly and finally moved into their new home together. The Strictly dancers, who have been married since 2017, have been very supportive of each other throughout Strictly, despite competing against each other with different celebrity partners. Aljaz was paired with BBC journalist Kate Silverton, and said he was "tremendously proud" to have made it through to week eight of the show. Janette, 35, left the show in Week 7 alongside This Morning's Dr Ranj Singh.

In a recent interview with HELLO!, Aljaz confessed he was feeling "broody" and would love to expand his family following Zala's arrival. "Little Zala is my biggest fan," he gushed. When asked if being an uncle makes him want kids of his own, the pro dancer replied: "Yes it does [make me feel broody]. I've always been broody but I can't wait to meet her [Zala] actually, more than anything." He added: "I can't think of myself if I'm broody or not broody, I just can't wait to meet her… I love kids." Aljaz's sister Lara welcomed baby Zala into the world in October, and the TV star has been gushing about her ever since. "She's the first [grandchild] in the family - so it's even more special," he continued. "It's a bit weird calling my mum and dad, grandma and grandpa."

