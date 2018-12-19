This member of Strictly Come Dancing has left the show – and it could cause a lot of changes What could this mean for the Strictly cast?

Strictly Come Dancing could well be a little different next year as one major driving forces of the popular BBC One show won't be reprising their current role 2019. Louise Rainbow has stepped down after six year as series producer following the Strictly final on Saturday, and will be replaced by series editor Sarah James. After Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton picked up the glitterball trophy, past winner and pro dancer Katya Jones paid a heartfelt tribute to Louise on Instagram, thanking her for giving her the opportunity to work on the show. Posting a photograph of the pair at Elstree Studios, Katya wrote: "To this wonderful lady @lou.rainbow , thank you so much for giving me a chance and offering a place on @bbcstrictly three years ago, a job that I love so much and that makes me so happy and made me fall in love with dancing again!"

Katya Jones paid tribute to producer Louise Rainbow - who is stepping down from her role next year

Katya continued: "It’s been a blast working with you, your support and professionalism is outstanding! Good luck with everything you do in the future! We will miss you." Louise has been responsible for the pro dancers contracts during her time at the helm, and her decision not to renew Strictly star Brendan Cole's hit headlines earlier this year. Louise will still be part of Strictly, instead using her expertise to consult in the next show, and will also be working as executive producer for the upcoming live tour. Louise said of her exit: "Working on Strictly has been the most amazing six years of my career and it’s an honour to be the show’s longest-serving executive producer. Over this time we have achieved amazing viewing figures and won numerous awards, including a Bafta and four NTAs."

The 2018 winners of Strictly Come Dancing

Louise added: "These achievements are down to one thing - the brilliant Strictly team. I will miss them so much but knowing that the wonderful Sarah is taking over guarantees they will be in safe and talented hands." Louise has left after one of the most popular series of Strictly to date, which even resulted in a new romance between pro dancer Dianne Buswell and YouTube star Joe Sugg, who announce their new relationship at the end of the series, having made it to the final of the competition.

