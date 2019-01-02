Olivia Newton-John's manager responds to reports that the star has 'weeks to live' Olivia was diagnosed with cancer for the third time in 2017

After keeping a low profile following her breast cancer diagnosis in May 2017, recent reports have claimed that Olivia Newton-John only has 'weeks to leave' following her battle with the disease. However, her manager has now responded to the claims, calling them "hilarious". Speaking about the articles, Michael Caprio said: "You might want to get better sources versus reading tabloids." The report was first published on Radar Online, where an insider told the site: "Olivia's bodily functions appear to be shutting down, but she refuses to let go until she makes it through [her daughter] Chloe's wedding day."

Olivia's manager said the reports were hilarious

The Grease star was diagnosed for the second time back in 2013, but chose to keep her treatment private. Speaking about her decision to keep it from the press at the time, she said: "I thought, 'It's my life', and I just decided to keep it to myself." Opening up about her third diagnosis on Sunday Night back in September 2018, she said: "I'd be lying if I said I never [get scared]. There are moments, I'm human. If I allowed myself to go there, I could easily create that big fear. But my husband's always there, and he's there to support me. I believe I will win over it. That's my goal."

Loading the player...

READ: Olivia Newton-John reveals cancer has returned and spread

Since her diagnosis, Olivia has opened up about using cannabis oil to help deal with the pain, explaining: "In California it's legal to grow a certain amount of plants for your own medicinal purposes. So he (husband John Easterling) makes me tinctures. It's hard to say, they help with pain. I'm very lucky that I live in a state where it’s legal and that I have a husband that is a plant-medicine man. My dream is that, in Australia soon, it will be available to all the cancer patients and people going through cancer that causes pain."

READ: Olivia Newton-John gives cancer update: 'I am feeling good'