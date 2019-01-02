New movies to see in January: The best films out this month Shake off the January blues with these new movies

Say hello to the new year and hello to a new slate of movie releases for January, all jostling for the title of 2019's best film. From weepie rom-coms to historic biopics and a movie certain to tug on the heartstrings of dog owners everywhere, here are the latest films coming to your local cinema this month.

Welcome to Marwen – out 1 January

Steve Carrel plays the lead in this story of triumph over tragedy. When a devastating accident leaves Mark Hogancamp without a memory, no-one expected him to recover. But through building a fantasy world, he learns to overcome even the most horrendous of experiences.

The Favourite – out 1 January

Set in 18th century England, The Favourite explores the tale of Queen Anne, her adviser Lady Sarah Churchill and a young servant, Abigail – and the clandestine love affair, jealousy and betrayal between the three. Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone and Olivia Colman star.

Stan and Ollie – out 11 January

The film tells the untold story of comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy as they embark on their farewell tour. Steve Coogan stars as Laurel while John C Reilly is Oliver Hardy.

The Front Runner – out 11 January

The film follows the rise and fall of Senator Hart, played by Hugh Jackman, who was considered the overwhelming front runner for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination – until his affair was revealed and political reporting and tabloid journalism merged to cover the story.

Colette – out 11 January

After marrying a successful Parisian writer, Colette is convinced by her husband to ghost write for him; she pens a semi-autobiographical novel that becomes a bestseller – but creative ownership over the book soon becomes a battle of gender roles, social constraints and sexual expression. Keira Knightley and Dominic West star.

The Upside – out 11 January

A heartfelt comedy following the unlikely friendship between an ex-criminal (Kevin Hart) and a wealthy man with quadriplegia (Bryan Cranston).

Glass – out 18 January

M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his originals – Unbreakable and Split – in this explosive comic-book thriller. Along with Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis and James McAvoy, Sarah Paulson joins the all-star cast.

Mary Queen of Scots – out 18 January

Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie lead the cast as Mary, Queen of Scots and Queen Elizabeth I, as this epic takes us on the journey of these two iconic monarchs and their intertwined lives.

Beautiful Boy – out 18 January

Based on the memoirs of father and son David and Nic Sheff, this movie charts the heartbreak, recovery and relapse of a family coping with addiction.

A Dog's Way Home – out 25 January

Dog lovers, prepare to weep because this tale shows the bond between a man and his dog; when Bella the dog is separated from her owner, she embarks on an extraordinary 400-mile journey to make her way home.

Second Act – out 25 January

Jennifer Lopez takes the lead in this cute comedy as Maya, a shop assistant who gets the chance to prove to the bigwigs that street smarts are just as important to get ahead as a college degree.

Vice – out 25 January

Christian Bale took on the arduous task of gaining 40lbs to play former Vice President Dick Cheney in this star-studded biopic; Amy Adams, Steve Carell and Tyler Perry also star.

