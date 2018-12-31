Ant McPartlin finally reunites with Declan Donnelly as they prepare for Britain's Got Talent return Fans will be thrilled!

Ant McPartlin was spotted looking in very high spirits as he attended a show recording at Elstree Studios on Thursday afternoon. The pictures, published in The Mirror, show the presenter smiling happily as he stepped outside with his mother Christine Woodhall and his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, who was also photographed stepping into a car following the recording. Ant was at Elstree to watch gameshow Replay 2018 - starring the likes of I'm A Celebrity stars Scarlett Moffatt, Emily Atack and James McVey – which was developed by the production company he owns with presenting partner and best friend Declan Donnelly. The meeting marked a sweet work reunion between the pair - who are set to return to screens in January.

The 43-year-old thrilled fans by ending his month-long Twitter silence with a post about the show on Friday, writing: "Exciting show alert - tonight ITV 9pm Re-Play 2018 with Richard Osman. Play along and see if you’ve been paying attention to 2018. Enjoy!", signing off his tweet with his trademark "A".

Ant is thought to be returning to work in 2019, after taking a long break following a car accident in March that led him to check into rehab for substance addiction. The recent photographs certainly show him looking well, happy and ready to return to screens – according to The Mirror, he and Dec looked thrilled to be back together again.

It is thought that Ant has already held meetings with show bosses at Britain's Got Talent to arrange his comeback - the auditions for next year's series of BGT will commence in January, so it sounds like Ant will be returning to televisions before we know it – and no doubt fans will be thrilled to see him back by Dec's side. Dec memorably presented the live shows of the last series alone, while Ant only appeared during the pre-recorded audition segments.