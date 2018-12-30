I'm A Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp joins Rita Simons in panto – watch him floss This is everything!

This year's campmates in I'm A Celebrity have remained firm friends since leaving the jungle, and fans of the ITV show have been enjoying seeing their meet ups back in the UK. And most recently, some of the stars went to visit Rita Simons in panto, where she is currently playing Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty at the Bournemouth Pavilion. King of the jungle Harry Redknapp, along with James McVey and Fleur East all went along to watch Rita in action – and then surprised audience members by getting on stage at the end to do the floss! Rita and James shared videos of the event unfolding on Instagram – and it looked like a pretty fun evening!

Harry Redknapp joined his I'm A Celebrity friends on stage to floss

WATCH: The video of Harry Redknapp flossing on stage

Rita's video was taken just before the group danced together, with Harry already up on stage with the former EastEnders star. Harry then called out for James and Fleur to join them, with James' footage showing them dancing to a chorus of cheers from the audience. James – who can be seen struggling to perfect his flossing – joked about his dance abilities in the caption, writing: "And in a bizarre turn of events, I have beaten Theresa May, winning the award for worst dance attempt of the year, just in the nick of time. Great. Catch me on Strictly, 2019. #skiing." The video attracted the attention of John Barrowman – now back in LA – who teased: "OMG James you still need to work on it!", while Harry's son Jamie Redknapp wrote: "You've nailed it!" accompanied by a series of crying with laughter emojis.

The group had met up with their families for lunch earlier in the day

Earlier in the day, the friends had enjoyed a belated festive lunch together at Sandbanks, where they were also joined by Nick Knowles and his three sons. James shared a photo of himself with his jungle pals and their families catching up at a restaurant, and wrote in the caption: "Belated Christmas lunch with Team Roos + Nick! What a treat. Love these guys. Now to see Auntie Rita in Panto," he wrote. James' girlfriend Kirstie, along with Harry's wife Sandra and Fleur's sister Keshia were also in the photo.

