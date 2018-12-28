Find out which royal family event has just been voted the best TV moment of 2018 Find out which other iconic telly moments made the top 10!

There have been some seriously amazing TV moments that have gotten us all talking this year - from gripping dramas to football (almost, ALMOST) coming home! However, there was one iconic royal event which topped them all. In a recent poll done by ScS, it was revealed that the number one TV moment as voted by the British public was the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in May.

Meghan and Harry's wedding was voted the best TV moment of 2018

Of course it was a television event to remember, from Meghan's stunning wedding gown to the adorable bridesmaids and pageboys including little Prince George and Princess Charlotte, while the wedding service saw a beautiful rendition of Stand by Me by The Kingdom Choir, and a passionate sermon given by American Bishop, Michael Curry. Over a quarter of the public voted the romantic ceremony as the most memorable TV moment of 2018, with the runner-up being England beating Colombia in the World Cup after a series of nail-biting penalties.

Of course, the World Cup dominated the next few spots, with England winning against Sweden and the final between France and Croatia taking the third and fourth spot. Jodie Whittaker's premiere as the first ever female Doctor in Doctor Who came fifth, while Theresa May memorably dancing at a party conference came in at number six. Of course, Bodyguard had to make the top ten, with fans calling (spoiler alert!) Julia Montague's death one of 2018's biggest TV moments. The eighth most talked about moment was when, after a difficult week in which Anthony McPartlin was arrested for drink driving, his showbiz partner Declan Donnelly took on presenting Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway solo, to a huge success. In the world of reality TV, Big Brother finally finishing for good came in at ninth, while the performance from a Manchester terror attack victim on Britain's Got Talent took the tenth spot.

