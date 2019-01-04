Luther fans left heartbroken after shock death This articles contains spoilers from Thursday night's episode of Luther - you have been warned!

Seriously Luther, stop killing off all of the best characters! Thursday night's episode of the popular crime show saw John Luther's right hand man and one of his closest friends, Benny, killed off by a paid assassin in a shocking twists, and fans immediately took to social media to discuss the surprising death. One person wrote: "Nah man, I’m feeling tears like I felt when Ripley died. It can’t be unseen. Why you gotta do Benny like that?" Another person added: "Think we need a national holiday tomorrow to mourn Benny’s death."

Cornelius was out for revenge

However, not everyone believed that Benny was dead after all, as viewers only heard the gunshot, with many suggesting that Alice shot the assassin instead. One person tweeted: "Benny is not dead... Alice had the gun John gave her or Benny had it. Hitman is dead. Cornelius is in big trouble." Another person gave their own theory, writing: "Benny is an expert hacker. What are the chances that he used a landline to call some random who wasn't important until a few episodes ago, multiple times from his safe house? He would have known the likelihood of a trace. Something doesn't add up here PEOPLE."

Season five has focused on Luther's attempts to track down a dangerous serial killer who murders his victims with the help of his psychiatrist wife, while dealing with the mob and the return of his love interest, Alice Morgan. Idris Elba recently opened up about making the new series to Radio Times, explaining: "It's a tough show to make; it's not fun making Luther. It's very gruelling. Tough, long hours and obviously because of the nature of the type of show it is, it deals with murder, it's depressing if I’m honest. But it's a good bit of drama and the fans really love it."

