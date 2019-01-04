What's on TV this weekend: Our top picks from Friday 4 to Sunday 6 January There are some great TV shows on this weekend!

Celebrate the first weekend of 2019 in style - by hanging onto the last of your pennies and settling down on your sofa with a cup of tea and some excellent telly! From watching celebrities show their smarts to the latest drama to sink your teeth into, here are our top picks for the weekend...

Friday

Celebrity Mastermind - 8:30pm, BBC One

Who will win the all important Mastermind trophy? See some of your favourite celebrities take to the famous Mastermind chair to answer questions on trivia and their own expert topics. Celebs include Bake Off winner Candice Brown, who will be answering questions on Audrey Hepburn, while Made in Chelsea's Francis Boulle will be quizzed on the economist Friedrich Hayek.

Luther, 9pm, BBC One (Spoiler alert!)

The final of the four-part series sees a grieving John Luther do whatever it takes to save Mark and Alice from the clutches of Cornelius following the shocking death of Benny. Meanwhile, Halliday takes on bringing down the surgeon serial killer once and for all - but will she do it before he claims another victim?

Big Fat Quiz of Everything, 9pm, Channel 4

Fancy playing along? Grab a pencil and paper and get settled in! This series looks at the span of human history and will include everything from film to science, with Big Narstie, David Baddiel, Frank Skinner, Joe Lycett, Katherine Ryan and Sandi Toksvig and hosted, as always, by Jimmy Carr.

Billy Connolly: Made in Scotland, 9pm, BBC Two

The second parter of the documentary which follows the actor and comedian as he visits Scotland. In the episode, Billy opens up about how his life is 'slipping away'. He said: "There is no denying it, I am 75, I have got Parkinson's and I am at the wrong end of the telescope of life. I am at the point where the yesteryears mean more than the yesterdays because it is back there in my childhood and youth." The poignant documentary is absolutely worth a watch, as it also includes guest stars including Eddie Izzard and Mickey Flanagan.

Saturday

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 5:35pm, ITV

If you haven't caught JK Rowling's Harry Potter prequel series yet, now is the time to tune in! The ITV premiere of the popular film follows Newt Scamander, a magizoologist who visits New York City in the 1920s with a suitcase of magical creatures, which of course manage to get loose.

Loading the player...

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, 9:35pm, ITV

Have you been tuning into the new series of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The show also airs on Friday and Sunday, and sees Jeremy Clarkson host as hopeful quizzers aim to answer all 15 questions correctly and win £1million. The show still has four lifelines, a key change made from the previous series, which include Phone a Friend, 50/50, Ask the Audience and Ask the Host, where Jeremy can help out.

Michael McIntyre's Big Show, 7pm, BBC One

Michael McIntyre is back for his jam-packed show full of laughs from Unexpected Star of the Show to The Celebrity Midnight Gameshow. We are particularly excited for this episode as Cheryl is the star taking part in the popular Celebrity Send to All segment, and a sneak peek has already revealed that Victoria Beckham herself replied to Michael's fake text.

The Greatest Dancer, 8pm, BBC One

The new dance show will fill the void Strictly Come Dancing will leave behind by being "one of the most inclusive, diverse and unique dance competitions around". The competition will invite individual dancers, duos and groups from the ages of seven to over 70s to take part in whatever dance style they like to see if they have what it takes to be named 'the greatest dancer', with Oti Mabuse, Cheryl and Matthew Morrison judging. The winner will receive £50,000 and will get to perform as a special guest in Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

Sunday

Dancing on Ice, 6pm, ITV

Welcome back to everyone's favourite television duo, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby! The pair will be hosting Dancing on Ice, where celebrities including Gemma Collins, Jane Danson and Saira Khan will be competing by showing off their ice dancing skills! Speaking about the series, Gemma said: "I'm doing this show to show all the ladies out there that it doesn't matter what size you are or who you are, you can achieve anything and that's important for me. I’m doing it for all the women out there."

Les Miserables, 9pm, BBC One

The second episode of the miniseries (and still without any singing) sees Valjean make a new life for himself, while Fantine struggles with motherhood after being abandoned by her lover, Jasper, with her young daughter, Cosette. Desperate, she gives her daughter to the Thendardiers to care for while struggling to make ends meet.

Manhunt, 9pm, ITV

This haunting new drama is based on the real life investigation of serial killer Levi Bellfield, who was accused of murdering several women including teenager Milly Dowler. The show follows Martin Clunes as DCI Colin Sutton, the inspector determined to bring him down. This will be the first of a three-part series.