What's coming to Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime UK in January 2019 - our top picks What will you be watching this year?

Yes Christmas and New Year's might be over, the weather might be getting colder every second and all that is left in the box of Celebrations is Bounty, but does it really have to be so depressing? Luckily for us, there are some great shows coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime and NOW TV to get us through the January blues. From returning hits to brand new original series, check out our top pick of streaming shows to watch...

Netflix

A Series of Unfortunate Events season three - 1 January

This show might wreck your evening, your whole life and your day, but it is worth it! The series marks Neil Patrick Harris' last ever outing as the villainous Count Olaf who is hellbent on stealing the Baudelaire orphans' fortunes - but will he finally succeed? And more importantly, will the series end make more sense than the books? Here's hoping! VFD forever!

Sex Education - 11 January

Asa Butterfield stars as Otis Milburn, a socially awkward teenager who lives with his sex therapist mum, played (amazingly as always) by Gillian Anderson. Since he is permanently surrounded by sex, he realises that he can use his knowledge on the subject to help out fellow students, and make himself popular in the process.

Titans - 11 January

You heard it here first, Titans is a new superhero show which has actually received rave reviews! The series focuses on a team of teenage heroes, including Robin (of Batman and Robin fame) who join together to defeat a villain who wants to destroy the world (you know the drill)! The series has received excellent reviews so far, and we don't know about you, but we can't wait to get stuck in!

Grace and Frankie season five - 18 January

Fans of this hit comedy will be delighted to see Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin back for another series of Grace and Frankie, with season four being one of the best ones yet! For those who need to catch up, this sweet comedy is focused on the unlikely friendship of Grace and Frankie, who share a unique bond after their husbands reveal that they have fallen in love with each other.

Star Trek: Discovery season two - 18 January

Fan's patience while waiting for season two is about to be paid off! The first series of the new Star Trek spin-off, which followed Michael Burnham's adventures on the USS Discovery, was a hit with fans and critics alike, but the new series gives trekkies another treat by bringing in fan favourites Spock and Captain Pike.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season four part two - 25 January

We can't believe it's nearly over! Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is a completely unique comedy focused on Kimmy, a woman who has to rediscover life after spending 15 years in an underground bunker. Helped by her friend, Tituss, their landlady Lillian and her rich former boss Jacqueline, she navigates the weird and wonderful NYC. In the final series, the show will include an 'alternate reality' episode, which will look at what would have happened if Kimmy never went into the bunker. We can't wait!

Amazon Prime

Endeavour season five - out now

Catch up with this ITV favourite on Amazon Prime ahead of season six, which airs later in 2019. Season five will follow Endeavour Morse as he is teamed up with a new DC, and has to deal with gang rivalry in Oxford along with a failed burglary linked to a series of murders. Fans of Luther or Whitechapel might want to check it out!

The Grand Tour season three - 18 January

Our favourite trio of friends - Richard Hammond, James May and Jeremy Clarkson - are back for another series of the hit show, The Grand Tour. This time, the group will be visiting Hong Kong, Mongolia and Colombia to name just a few! Speaking about the new series, Richard told Digital Spy: "We didn't used to be able to go, when we were at the BBC, to Iran or Zimbabwe, because the Beeb is banned. Iran didn't even allow Ski Sunday in – that wildly political programme! So we weren't allowed in either. But we are now. So Iran is somewhere I'd really like to go."

NOW TV

Marvel's Runaways season two - 2 January

Fans of the first season will be delighted to see Runaways come to the UK after airing in the US on Hulu in late December 2018. The official synopsis reads: "The Runaways have left their homes (and evil parents) behind and now have to learn to live on their own. As they scavenge for food, search for shelter, and take care of one another, our kids begin to realise that, for better or worse, they’re stuck with each other."

How to Get Away with Murder season five - 8 January

The series kicks off as Michaela, Asher, Connor and Laurel begin their third year at law school and Annalise goes back to teaching, but of course, nothing can ever stay calm for long! A flash forward in the first episode shows an unknown person in trouble while trying to make their way to a wedding, falling in the snow, while baby Christopher is left crying close by. Compelled? So are we!

True Detective - 14 January

Whatever happened to Will and Julie Purcell? Season three of the hit detective show is finally back, and the official synopsis reads: "Playing out in three separate time periods, the third season tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades."