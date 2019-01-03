Inbetweeners star feels ‘hated’ after reunion show backlash Did you watch the Inbetweeners reunion special?

Although fans were delighted to see that the cast of Inbetweeners were returning for a ten-year reunion special, many took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the episode. The one-off special, which aired on Wednesday night, received criticism for it's format, with many people commenting that the four former cast mates looked uncomfortable to be there. James Buckley, who played Jay in the hit comedy, tweeted an apology to his fans following the show, and admitted he was feeling "hated" after receiving negative comments.

James posted the apology on Twitter and Instagram

He wrote: "Feeling pretty hated right now. I'm sorry to anyone who feels let down with last night's show. I'm especially upset as it really is the fans that made the Inbetweeners a success, it certainly wasn't me. I might do an explanation video on my [YouTube], or might just leave it & move on. #Sorry." Peep Show star Robert Webb was among those to respond to his apology, writing: "James mate, the Star Wars Summertime Special didn’t bear much resemblance to Star Wars. Proper fans understand the difference. It doesn’t stop Mark Hamill apologising but the pair of you should take heart. Never mind the hate - here’s some love you great wally."

READ: What's coming to Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime UK in January 2019 - our top picks

Loading the player...

James replied: "You’re right ... I am just like Luke Skywalker. Thanks mate." Others were also quick to show their support to the star, with one writing: "Nah it wasn’t you mate. I thought you were very good on it. The format was just a bit meh and as much as I like Jimmy Carr he was completely wrong for it." Another person added: "Don’t feel hated. The bits with the 4 of you in the car were funny and you all seemed genuinely pleased to see each other/reminisce. The choice of host/format didn’t work that well. Not any of your fault."

READ: Bradley Walsh and his son left ill after filming new travel show