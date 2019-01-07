Sandra Oh's parents go viral after adorable reaction to her Golden Globe win Some proud parents right there!

Sandra Oh's mum and dad became the stars of the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night after their wonderful reaction to their daughter winning the Best Actress in a TV Drama award. The pair delightedly gave Sandra a standing ovation following her win, and the star laughed when she saw them, shouting: "Daddy!" In a touching speech, the Killing Eve actress said: "Oh my God! Killing Eve! Phoebe Waller Bridge, thank you so much! That entire table… my incredible cast! I'm so grateful to my family… my team who are such incredible people, thank you so much. There are two people here tonight and I'm so grateful that they're here with me. I'd like to thank my mother and my father."

Sandra's parents were delighted by her win

Speaking in Korean, she then said: "Umma, appa, saranghaeyo," which translates to "mum and dad, I love you." Viewers were quick to comment on her parent's reactions to her lovely speech, with one writing: "Sandra Oh’s parents should host the Oscars," while another added: "So glad Sandra Oh won. So glad her parents were there to see it. I know everything that everyone says about awards shows (especially #goldenglobes!) But that was a moment of unforced joy and excitement that made me feel good & made me a bit teary. Also her gown was great."

Sandra also hosted the evening with Adam Samberg, and opened up about why she agreed to take part in her opening monologue, saying: "I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted... to look out onto this audience and witness this moment of change. Next year could be different, but right now this moment is real. Because I see you... all these faces of change. And now so will everyone else."

