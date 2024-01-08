13 Best dressed stars at Golden Globes 2024: Margot Robbie, Angela Bassett, Selena Gomez, more

Awards season has started with a bang. On January 7, the great and the good of the acting world attended the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, delivering a masterclass in red carpet dressing. From Helen Mirren in a head-turning purple number to Selena Gomez looking red hot in a satin cut-out gown, our favourite stars pulled out all the stops to attend the Beverly Hilton Hotel ceremony.

This year's Golden Globes ceremony, hosted by comedian Jo Koy, sees Barbie as the top nominee with nine nods, followed closely by Oppenheimer which is up for eight gongs. Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon is hot on its heels with seven nominations, tied with Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things.

WATCH: Best dressed stars on the Golden Globes 2024 red carpet

Emma Stone and Carey Mulligan are among the best actress nominees (across two categories, by drama and musical or comedy), while Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper are among the names battling it out for best actor.

In the realm of the small screen, Succession is the top-nominated television programme with nine nods, followed by kitchen drama The Bear. Netflix's royal spectacle The Crown and zombie dystopian series The Last of Us are also expected to win big in the TV categories.

Keep scrolling for all the best looks of the night from the red carpet….

Helen Mirren © Getty Images Helen Mirren looked incredible in a marvellous mauve look. The acting stalwart, 77, wowed in her pastel gown, featuring voluminous, oversized sleeves and a contrasting bubblehum pink cape.

Rosamund Pike © Getty Channelling her Saltburn character Lady Elspeth, Rosamund Pike served up some serious drama on the red carpet. The 44-year-old star looked breathtaking in a strapless black dress with lace embroidery on the bodice and the most fabulous, funeral-worthy headpiece.

Heidi Klum © Getty Images Heidi Klum, 50, never fails to make an impact on the red carpet. The statuesque supermodel looked incredible in a ravishing red strapless gown, wearing her long blonde locks down in mermaid waves. A smoky eye and a dusting of golden bronzer completed her look.

Angela Bassett © Getty Proving she never ages, Angela Bassett turned heads in a slinky off-the-shoulder gown. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress, 65, looked timeless in the long-sleeved number, adding a pair of dramatic drop earrings, a slick of scarlet lipstick, and styling her hair in bouncy waves. Angela joins Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Amanda Seyfried and George Lopez in presenting awards during this year's ceremony.



Selena Gomez © Getty Selena Gomez stole the show at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in her sumptuous dress from Giorgio Armani. The singer and actress, who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical for her role in Only Murders in the Building, looked divine in the scarlet number, which boasted an asymmetrical full skirt and black crystal embroidered flowers on the bodice.

Margot Robbie © Getty Images Barbiecore is back! Margot Robbie was every inch the It-girl in a hot pink, sequinned Armani dress. Channeling 1977's Superstar Barbie, the Australian actress continued her press tour antics by embodying a past Mattel doll to promote the smash hit film. The V-neck gown was adorned with dramatic tulle ruffles, and the effect was perfection.

Gillian Anderson © Getty Images Gillian Anderson made an impact in an ivory strapless gown by Gabriela Hearst, adorning herself with Chopard jewels, including an 18k white gold necklace. The Sex Education star, who has been vocal about female empowerment, revealed the dress was embroidered with symbols representing the female anatomy. "[I wore it] for so many reasons. It's brand appropriate," she told Deadline.



Jennifer Aniston © Getty Images Keeping it timeless as ever, Jennifer Aniston proved simple is always best. The Friends actress, who has been lying low since the tragic death of her former co-star Matthew Perry, cut an elegant figure in a black column gown with a strapless, sweetheart neckline. Her honey blonde locks were styled in the classic 'Rachel' cut she made popular in the 90s.

Dua Lipa © Getty Images Proving she's truly the fashion queen of the pop princesses, Dua Lipa looked mesmerising in a Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry bustier gown. The singer, who is nominated for a Golden Globe thanks to her smash hit 'Dance the Night Away' from the Barbie movie, was a nod to her mermaid character in the movie and was embellished with glittering gold bones. Styled by Lorenzo Posocco, Dua completed the gorgeous look with a vintage Tiffany & Co. necklace from the 1962 archives.

Meryl Streep © Getty Images Is that Miranda Priestly or Meryl Streep? The Oscar-winning actress looked like she'd stepped straight off the set of her iconic rom-com The Devil Wears Prada in her business meets fashion ensemble. Pairing a shimmering suit jacket and matching floor-skimming sequin skirt with a white pussybow blouse, some serious red carpet attitude and tinted shades, Meryl's latest look would have Andy Sachs quivering.

Taylor Swift © Getty Images Taylor Swift put on a shimmering display on the Golden Globes red carpet, wearing a figure-hugging metallic dress with delicate straps. Proving her Reputation era is just around the corner, the 'Anti-Hero' singer channelled a reptilian vibe in her serpent-inspired, snake green dress. She wore her blonde locks down loose and added a pop of red lipstick and glittering silver earrings.

Jennifer Lopez © Getty Jennifer Lopez had a princess moment on the red carpet on Sunday night. The multi-hyphenate star looked beautiful in a bubblegum pink dress with giant rose blooms on the sleeves. A bouncy, old Hollywood blow-dry completed her ultra feminine look as she showed her support for her husband Ben Affleck, whose film Air is nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

Hailee Steinfeld © Getty Proving Barbiecore is still going strong, Hailee Steinfeld opted for a pale pink Prada column dress with beading around the neckline, styled with long black gloves. Sweeping her brunette locks up into a chic chignon with face-framing bangs, the Pitch Perfect actress did her best Audrey Hepburn impression in the ravishing retro look.

DISCOVER: Most dazzling Golden Globes looks ever: Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, Blake Lively, more